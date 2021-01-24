A stifling defensive performance in which the Maryville College men's basketball team limited Brevard to 17 first-half points and 30.4% shooting for the game led the Scots to an 86-53 victory to complete a weekend sweep of the Tornados on Sunday in Brevard, North Carolina.
"We really wanted to grow this weekend from our week one performance," Maryville College coach Raul Placeres said in a university release. "Are we there yet no, but we did take steps in the right direction."
Senior point guard JR Sanders tallied a game-high 17 points for Maryville College (3-1, 3-1 USA South) while junior small forward Kevin Chong and sophomore shooting guard Myles Rasnick added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
The Scots return to Boydson Baird Gymnasium to host Huntingdon for a weekend series that starts at 6 p.m. Friday.
