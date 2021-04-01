Shortly after the Maryville boys soccer team defeated Oak Ridge, 1-0, its coach Nick Bradford rattled off a list of names.
He praised senior Logan Seitz for showing leadership during the match. He commended fellow seniors Nathan Dulin and Victor Castenada for anchoring Maryville’s defense, and he lauded Hayden Stringer for finishing in the box in the ninth minute, producing the match’s lone goal.
He wanted to make sure all those players received credit for helping the Rebels (4-0) post their third shutout in four matches.
“I felt like we had some leadership step up,” Bradford told The Daily Times. “Oak Ridge is really strong, and we had seen some of the results prior to tonight so we knew we were in for a solid contest. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Nate Dulin and Victor (Castenada) and our defense as a whole. We scrambled at times, but we were also able to have some poise in the back when we needed it. I can’t give enough credit to our guys’ hustle and tenacity up front. I felt like that evened out some of the moments where Oak Ridge had some possession on us, and we were able to press higher on some clearances and find our own footing on the ball.
“Our goal in the first half came off of a transitional moment where we had to win it and Hayden did great sliding it home.”
Oak Ridge’s physical style of play limited the Rebels’ scoring opportunities, as they finished with 10 shots. The Rebels only needed one goal with the way their defense was playing.
Their best chance to score came in the ninth minute and Stringer capitalized. Thomas Tisdale launched a cross in the box to Stringer, who promptly dispatched the ball in the back of the net for Maryville.
“That finish was clinical,” Bradford said. “The goalkeeper seemed to have good width and came out at the right time. We were able to get around him, and the goalkeeper played well. At that moment, I felt like we were working toward a goal-scoring opportunity because we had started the first 10 to 12 minutes really strong.”
Ben Ingleston, meanwhile, made sure the Wildcats didn’t capitalize on their scoring opportunities in the first half. Dennis Rodrigo Floressan had an open look at the goal in the 25th minute, but Ingleston punched his shot attempt out of the box. A couple minutes later, Ingleston dove on Robert Vogt’s shot to record another save.
Maryville’s defense didn’t give Oak Ridge many open looks at the goal in the second half. Asa Lee created space in the box in the 63 minute, but his shot sailed to the right of the post. Three minutes later, Ingleton rose to intercept an Oak Ridge cross.
For the final 15 minutes, Maryville made sure the Wildcats never threatened to score again.
“We’ve beat some good teams recently who have been able to deter us from scoring at moments and we’ve had our own missed chances,” Bradford said. “Our team has bought into this notion during each game thus far to make sure we defend as a collective unit. It’s not always going to go perfectly, but we are defending great in wave after wave. The shutouts are a byproduct of that; we don’t come in with a goal of that and I feel like the notion of our boys giving every ounce of effort toward that defensive identity is helpful at this point in the season.”
