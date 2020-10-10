LENOIR CITY — The two most constant presences at the District 4-AAA soccer playoff game were a steady rain and an immovable back line defense for Lenoir City.
The No. 4-seed Lady Panthers shut out No. 5 Heritage 4-0 to advance to the next round of the district playoffs, ending the Lady Mountaineers season in the process.
Lenoir City (10-6-1) scored two minutes into the contest then used a strong defensive effort to contain Kaitlyn Burger, the all-time leading scorer in Blount County soccer, and the rest of an injury-depleted Heritage side.
Heritage (6-7-1) managed only three shots on goal and none of those required much special effort from Lady Panther goalkeeper Haley Webster. As the game wore on, the Heritage offense became frustrated and impatient and most of the resulting shots attempted were from harsh angles or far outside.
“The last couple of years, we tried to man-mark (Burger), just because we were a little weak in the back and not experienced,” Lenoir City coach Chris Pickell said. “We played straight-up tonight, and (the defense) just played really well.”
Speed on the front line and successful through-ball passing caused trouble for the Heritage defense, leading to 10 shots-on-goal and a 4-2 edge in corner kicks for Lenoir City.
Lenoir City opened scoring at the 2-minute mark with an assist from Gabby Rodriguez, who dribbled in from the left side and passed laterally towards the arc to a trailing and unmarked Layla Brogden who popped in the only score needed.
With just a minute before the half, Poppy Lowery followed up her own shot deflected by Heritage keeper Aurora Hall for a short chip-in second goal.
Hall came far out of goal in the first minute of the second half to make a nice stop and corralled a long hard shot minutes later to prevent other Lady Panther scores.
Shortly after the second stop, Brogden rammed into Hall while the freshman keeper was charging out for another save. Hall was unable to continue play, forcing Heritage to move center-back Eliza Daniels into goal for the final 28 minutes.
Emily Lowe scored an unassisted goal dribbling through the Heritage defense into the penalty area for a ten-yard shot and score in the 70th minute. Rodriguez then also scored unassisted with three minutes remaining when a Heritage defender running astride fell down, leaving a one-on-one shot that the speedy sophomore converted for the final 4-0 tally.
“We have a lot of speed, and we thought we had a slight advantage to hit those through-balls,” Pickell said. “I prefer to play a possession game usually, but with the weather tonight I thought if we tried to possess it could get a little crazy.”
The Lady Mountaineers had trouble connecting passes on the soggy turf. The midfield rarely was able to place the ball forward for Burger and other strikers to cause much concern near the net.
“We warmed up well, we played okay in the first half, but we couldn’t get anything on the attack going,” Heritage coach Andy Byrd said, after enumerating the high count of injuries suffered during the season and especially in the last few weeks.
Heritage has used four different goalies and lost key contributors earlier in the season due to injuries. Losing Hall to injury and thus needing to move Daniels from stopper into the box was typical of the need Heritage has faced all season to juggle the lineup.
Daniels, a strong and physical defender, played tough despite being yellow-carded late in the first half and finished her stint in goal with two saves.
“Hats off to Lenoir City, they just beat us tonight, and they were the better team,” Byrd said. “Overall, we’re a better team than how we played tonight, but some days, it just doesn’t go well for you.”
