A big first half carried the Seymour girls basketball team to a 52-45 win over Sevier County on Tuesday night.
Aebri Graham made four 3-pointers in the first two quarters as the Lady Eagles stormed to a 30-16 halftime lead. Graham finished with 15 points.
Maci Pitner led Seymour with 16 points and scored 10 in the first half.
Emma Watson made it three Seymour players in double figures with 11 points.
