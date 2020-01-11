When it was time to make a difference, Maryville College's women's basketball team knew just what to do.
Turn up the defense.
Maryville held Covenant scoreless over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter en route to a 57-43 road victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Scots (11-4, 4-2 USA South Athletic Conference) had a three-point lead entering the fourth and scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to build a double-digit deficit.
Covenant (5-9, 2-3) didn't score until there were three minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.
Shelby Hix and Klaire Varney scored the first four points of the run, and then freshman Courtney Carruthers scored the next six on her way to a team-high 12 points.
Varney had 11 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists, and freshman Abbi Joseph scored 11 points.
Kelley Wandell had six points and 15 rebounds, including eight offensive, in 24 minutes off the bench.
