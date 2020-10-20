During the past several practices, coach Steve Feather has extolled the virtues of passing to his Maryville girls soccer team.
He thought his Lady Rebels took too many lazy shots during their 1-0 win against Lenoir City in the District 4-AAA semifinal on Oct. 13. He wanted them to attempt higher-percentage shots as they advanced deeper in the postseason; he knew improved passing would help accomplish that goal.
“Getting on the end of a cross rather than (attempting) low-percentage, 30-yard shots is what we’ve been working on in practice,” Feather told The Daily Times.
All that hard work translated to success during Maryville’s Region 2-AAA semifinal match at John Sevier Elementary School on Monday. The Lady Rebels assisted on four of their five goals during their 5-2 triumph against Oak Ridge. They will try to beat Farragut for the third consecutive time this season when they host the region championship on Thursday. Three Maryville crosses in the first half gave sophomore forward Kayla Barr three open looks at the goal. What followed wasn’t too surprising.
Barr recorded a hat trick by halftime and Maryville (15-3-2) entered halftime with a 3-1 advantage.
Ella Funderburk scored on a header during a corner kick in the 49th minute. Ashlyn Taylor notched another goal in the 65th minute to deliver the exclamation point for the victory.
“Tonight, the goals were just fun to watch for me as a coach and hopefully for the fans who were out there who saw five really good goals all in the run of play except for one,” Feather said. “We’ve encouraged our weak-side forwards to make sure they are connected when we attack the inline. … It’s super rewarding as a coach to see those things play out in the game because sometimes they don’t.
“Credit our upperclassmen and seniors for really letting what we are working on and training carry over to the game.”
It was the upperclassmen that helped Maryville rebound from a disastrous start. The Lady Rebels controlled the match for the most part, outshooting Oak Ridge, 16 to 11, but the Lady Wildcats led in the first minute when Katelyn Mattus scored on a counter attack. Maryville’s forwards didn’t panic. Three minutes later, Kierstin Vlasman delivered a cross to Barr from the left flank to even the score.
Taylor was the next player to send a cross to Barr, who maneuvered past the goalkeeper and deposited the ball in the right corner of the net to give Maryville its first lead in the 14th minute.
In the 36th minute, Megan Carroll and Barr combined to produce what Feather called his favorite goal of the season.
Barr received a weak-side cross from Carroll, eluded two defender to create an open look at the goal. She pocketed her handiwork into the back of the net to give her team a two-goal lead.
“Kayla Barr is like Grace Oliver who graduated two years ago,” Taylor said. “You can get the ball at her feet and she knows how to finish and then we are set.”
The Lady Wildcats kept fighting. Alyssa Tittsworth sliced Maryville’s lead to 3-2 when she launched a shot outside the penalty box that traveled above Aliyah Vanade’s arms in the 43rd minute.
It didn’t take long for Maryville to respond. Performing a corner kick in the 49th minute, Taylor sent the ball toward the face of the net. Funderburk rushed past Oak Ridge’s backline and headed the ball past the goalkeeper.
Taylor scored the final goal in the 65th minute, when Oak Ridge’s goalkeeper kicked the ball directly to her. Taylor capitalized on the opportunity, dispatching the ball in the back of the net to clinch Maryville’s trip to the region championship.
“We don’t have two goals scored on us much,” Feather said. “It could have been something that really had adverse effects on us. But that’s going to happen every now and then. We were curious how the girls were going to react when they had two moments where it just didn’t go very well. … We were proud of the way the girls rode the ebbs and flows of that game.”
“But I am sure (Farragut) is going to come in hungry so we’ve got to do a quick turnaround and prepare for them on Thursday. … We aren’t going to take them lightly because it’s hard to beat a team three times in a row. We will see how it goes.”
