SEYMOUR — If Dyon Boekhoudt accurately assessed his own pitching performance Tuesday afternoon, the opponents of The King’s Academy are in for some long, difficult at-bats this season.
The Lions’ senior right-hander stymied the Greenback offense, yet told The Daily Times after his 5-0 shutout that he was pitching at about half of his normal velocity and intensity.
“I wasn’t really throwing my full potential,” Boekhoudt said. “I threw yesterday, so I went easy on my arm today. I just got in there and threw strikes, let them hit and trusted my infield.”
The complete-game performance for The King’s Academy (8-1) limited Greenback (3-2) to just five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. The Cherokees managed two hits in the same frame only once, and Boekhoudt defused that one-out crisis in the fourth inning with one of his four non-swinging strikeouts and a groundout to keep his slate clean.
Greenback’s Caden Lawson also went the full distance and gave up just seven hits but bunched three of those TKA singles with a hit batter, his only walk of the game and two wild pitches to allow the Lions to plate three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Three more of the seven hits came in the fourth, with seniors Riley Webber and Tai VanTromp both scoring on a two-out single up the gut from cleanup batter Zac Wallace.
Greenback started the fourth with two one-out singles from Lawson and Cason Workman, but both were stranded. Boekhoudt allowed another single after the lone TKA fielding error with one out in the fifth, but then induced two infield groundouts for the last significant Cherokee rally.
Greenback went down in order in its final two turns at the plate, with Boekhoudt striking out two in each of those final two Cherokee chances.
“That was a pretty dominating pitching performance by Dyon (Boekhoudt),” TKA coach Matt Storm said. “He’s going to be the key to our postseason run. You can see our defense can play and our guys can hit. It’s just buying into the process, not trying to hit home runs but just swinging for contact.”
Boekhoudt kept the Cherokees off-balance without overpowering speed, using just a fast ball mixed in with a looping changeup working the corners of a healthy strike zone. The only walk the righty issued was to lead-off Brady Allison.
Allison tried to take second when Boekhoudt seemed focused solely on the next batter but was gunned down. The first Greenback single, from Noah Graves, was sandwiched between two strikeouts to shut down the first Cherokee threat.
“We had runners on early in the game and had opportunities to take advantage and scratch across a few runs, but we just couldn’t come up with the big hit,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour said. “Not only that, we’ve got to be more aggressive at the plate. Too many times we were taking fastballs early then swinging at the off-speed stuff late.
Ridenour was pleased with Lawson’s performance, limiting a potent TKA lineup to just seven singles while striking out four in his six innings.
“(Lawson) had good pace and command,” Ridenour said. “(TKA) had one inning where he hit a batter and they got a couple of hits, but overall I was just really impressed with him today.”
Storm spoke highly of the visiting Greenback team.
“We knew coming in that (Greenback) was a good team,” Storm said. “That team is probably going to state. We knew we had our hands full and just took one inning at a time, taking care of business.”
Greenback travels to Oliver Springs and The King’s Academy hosts Harriman on Thursday.
