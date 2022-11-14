The Maryville Christian boys basketball team did not begin its season looking like the squad it knew it could be.
Taking a 12-point lead into the second quarter, the Eagles took their foot off the accelerator. Turnovers on offense and mental mistakes on defense were the result, and Eagleton kept pace with MC entering halftime.
The game far from over, head coach Brian Turbyfill challenged his players’ focus and execution during the break.
“Wasn’t pleased at all with our first-half performance,” Turbyfill told The Daily Times. “We were just sleepwalking and not playing with the intensity that we work on. They did a better job in the second half of responding and doing what we were supposed to do.”
The Eagles took Turbyfill’s message to heart and dribbled circles around Eagleton in the second half of a 62-27 season-opening win Monday night at MCS Gymnasium. Maryville Christian allowed only two points in the third quarter and outscored the Royals 31-8 to close the game.
Turbyfill felt that the difference for his team was as simple as remembering the fundamentals they practice every day. Maryville Christian did slightly alter its scheme defensively, but the main difference was in the Eagles’ mentality. Once they began to focus and play sound basketball, the results were instantaneous.
“We made a couple of adjustments that put them in positions to create some more pressure, but also it was applying what we have been working on,” Turbyfill said. “We spend a ton of time working on the defensive end of the floor, but we were relying on our length and size to bail us out rather than playing fundamentally the way we were supposed to. When we started doing that in the second half, it paid off.”
Maryville Christian came out of halftime on a 13-0 run. Forward Isaac Fritts, who scored a game-high 17 points, began the streak with a layup and then capped it with two makes at the free-throw line. His 9 points in the third quarter alone — more than any Eagleton player totaled for the game — sparked a 17-2 quarter that put the game away.
The most positive sign from Fritts’ night to Turbyfill was the impact he made defensively, including a block in the middle of the third-quarter run. He knows that Fritts will score night in and night out, but improved defense will result in more minutes for the sophomore.
“He’s a gifted scorer. We know that he’s going to score points,” Turbyfill said. “We challenge him every single day to also contribute on the defensive end of the floor. He’s done a good job so far of doing that, and if he continues to, we’re going to put him in positions to continually score the basketball.”
Maryville Christian 66, Eagleton 28: Maryville Christian head girls basketball coach Stephen Hudson made a simple request of his team ahead of its season opener.
The Lady Eagles needed to replace three seniors from a team that finished runners-up in NACA Division 4 a year ago. As Maryville Christian began its regular season at home Monday night, Hudson was not expecting to immediately fill the lost production or have every question. He wanted three things from his girls.
“All I wanted was communication, hustle and execution,” Hudson told The Daily Times, “and I feel like they did all three.”
The Lady Eagles aced Hudson’s challenge in all three areas as they opened the 2022-23 season with a win over Eagleton. Maryville Christian scored the first points of the game and never looked back, leading for the entirety of the contest. MC allowed one field goal in the first quarter and only five by halftime.
One of the biggest questions with Maryville Christian was who would step up alongside senior Naomi Atchley, its top scorer from last season, and provide balanced scoring. Atchley kept up her usual production, finishing with 15 points, including 7 in the first quarter as the Lady Eagles opened an 18-point lead eight minutes in, but she had a host of supporting players around her that helped bear the load.
Junior Victoria Wright dropped a game-high 16 points. After a slow first half, Wright came alive in the third quarter, scoring half of her points in the one frame alone. Behind Wright’s four buckets, Maryville Christian outpaced Eagleton, 18-7, in the third and put the game out of reach.
Junior Maya Barnhill and senior Ashley Hodges were the final two Lady Eagles to score in double figures. Barnhill totaled 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Hodges came off the bench to give MC 10. Sophomore Kaybrie Patterson was not far behind with 9 points.
The balanced scoring was right in line with Hudson’s goals for the program. The Lady Eagles communicated well and shared the ball efficiently to end the night with a 38-point lead, its largest at any point in the game.
“We’re about five girls on the floor,” Hudson said. “There’s never been a game that I’ve coached where I’ve said, “Hey, we need to get this girl the ball or that girl the ball.’ I want all five girls to move, to pass, to cut, to be involved.”
Such was Maryville Christian’s depth that when Hudson emptied his bench in the final minutes, some of the younger Lady Eagles joined in on the action. Freshman Briahna Spears and eighth grader Abigail Blair, playing up with the varsity team, each drained a bucket in the final minute, and both times, the bench — led by Atchley and Wright — jumped out of their seats and shouted in celebration.
“That’s the part I love the most,” Hudson said. “The younger girls are getting hyped up because the older girls are hyping them up. The bench is just as important as our players on the floor, and they executed that perfectly as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.