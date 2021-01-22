KNOXVILLE — The Alcoa girls basketball team entered Friday night’s District 4-AA matchup at Fulton with good reason to feel confident.
The Lady Tornadoes downed the Falcons by 29 points when they met on Jan. 8, but Alcoa coach David Baumann said he knew this game would probably go quite differently than their last one.
“To be honest, it was the best that we played and maybe the worst that they played,” Baumann said. “It’s hard to convince (players) that it’s going to be a different game over here. (Fulton) is a proud program.”
The Lady Tornadoes quickly learned Baumann was right. The Falcons came out physical and hungry to even the score, but Alcoa found its grit in the second half en route to a 58-39 victory on the road.
The Lady Tornadoes (8-6, 4-0) went to half with just a one-possession lead but stretched that to six points by the end of the third and took control by outscoring Fulton 20-8 in the final frame.
“It was a good second half from a toughness standpoint,” Baumann said. “I was just proud that we responded the way we did and just challenged them for next week.”
Alcoa has four games on its schedule next week, which will most certainly require the toughness the Lady Tornadoes demonstrated in the second half at Fulton (11-2, 5-2).
The first half was back and forth. Tied at 4 two minutes into the first quarter, Alcoa pulled ahead with six straight points before Fulton responded with an 8-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers, to snag a 12-10 lead with 1:15 left in that frame.
The teams entered the second quarter tied once again at 13. A Brenna Ridge layup followed by a Karli Haworth 3-pointer put Alcoa ahead 19-16 with 3:30 left in the half. The Lady Tornadoes never relinquished the lead, but Fulton stayed right on their heels for the next quarter-and-a-half.
With less than two minutes left in the second quarter, Fulton made it a one-point game with a corner 3. Makenzie Bremer rounded out the first-half scoring to give the Lady Tornadoes a 22-19 edge entering the third quarter.
“(At halftime), there weren’t any adjustments, we just said, ‘This is a big-girl game, and we need to play like it. Bottom line, just be a little tougher in the second half.’”
Brenna Ridge took that to heart. She was the catalyst in Alcoa finding its groove early in the third quarter when she took a charge that fired up her team — a play Baumann said he considered to be the turning point for the Lady Tornadoes.
Ridge smiled reflecting on the moment after the game.
“All my teammates came to help me up, and coach (Taylor) Brown was doing this,” Ridge said as she flexed her arms. “It just feels so good because our team gets so hyped when that happens.”
A Macie Ridge 3-pointer from the corner gave Alcoa its largest lead yet, 34-23, with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Falcons cut it to 38-31 entering the fourth with a buzzer-beater. The Lady Tornadoes opened the fourth by rolling off 10 straight for a 17-point lead.
“It shows us that we can really pull through in tough games and that we also can’t come out thinking that we’re going to win,” Brenna Ridge said. “We always have to come in and play our hearts out.”
Fulton boys 73, Alcoa 69, OT: Alcoa (7-6, 2-1) led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, but Fulton refused to fold. With 10 seconds left in regulation, Taj Kimber drained a 3-pointer from the corner for the Falcons (10-4, 3-3) that tied the score at 57 and took the game into overtime.
Jahvin Carter opened the overtime period with 5 straight points for Alcoa, but Fulton responded with a 9-0 run and never trailed again.
“Credit to Fulton — they’re not going to lay down,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “At the end of the day, a loss can get their attention better than anything. It’s extremely disheartening to give up a double-digit lead like that and lose in overtime but, going forward, we don’t have room for error. We have to be engaged on both sides of the ball.”
The Tornadoes led 24-19 at halftime and got a big spark from Brayden Anderson in the opening minute of the third quarter. Anderson kicked off the second-half scoring with back-to-back dunks 10 seconds apart after making a steal to set up his second one.
Alcoa extended that run to eight points for a 32-19 advantage with 5:40 left in the third quarter.
“What’s a good team going to do?” Collins said. “They’re going to come at you and keep fighting, and you have to respond to it every single possession.”
It felt as though Alcoa — which defeated Fulton 71-56 on Jan. 8 — had taken control. The Falcons crept, cutting the deficit to 43-35 entering the fourth quarter. They managed to tie the score at 52 with a 13-4 run that ended with 2:30 remaining in regulation — at which point Alcoa seemed to wake back up.
Alcoa’s Taishawn Cates made a steal on Fulton’s ensuing possession, and he capitalized with a basket before a Carter 3 put the Tornadoes ahead 57-52 with just one minute remaining. That turned out to be all the time the Falcons would need to extend the game with a Marcellus Jackson put-back followed by Kimber’s clutch 3.
