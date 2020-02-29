Pigeon Forge kept Alcoa in a slowed-down half-court offense Saturday evening for a low-scoring first half.
The Tornadoes picked up the pace with a strong transition game that led to nine unanswered points in the first two minutes of the third quarter and pulled away for a 76-58 win.
The win moves Alcoa (19-10) into the semifinals of the Region 2-AA tournament, where it will face District 3 No. 1 seed Carter. The Hornets will bring an eight-game win streak into the Fulton High School gym for the 6 p.m. Tuesday match against the District 4 No. 2 seed Tornadoes.
Holding a 28-19 lead at the break, Alcoa got a quick goal on a strong inside move by Cam Burden, and T.J. Martin drained a 3-pointer. The Alcoa pressing defense created a turnover, and Martin dished a nice assist to Isiah Cox, all in 85 seconds.
That surge led Pigeon Forge (15-15) to a quick timeout. Nick Roberts scored in the paint after the stoppage. Once the Tigers finally responded, Roberts stepped outside for his second trey of the game. The lead had suddenly expanded to 40-23, and Alcoa kept pressing to take a 51-33 margin into the final frame.
“I was really proud of our response coming out of halftime,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “We did some good things in the first half but we didn’t get enough easy buckets. Coming out of the locker room, I thought it was big because we turned up the pressure and cashed in for some easy ones.”
Roberts led a balanced scoring attack with 20 points. Also in double digits were Burden (12 points), Taishawn Cates (11) and Martin (10). Nate Marsh (9 points) and Cox (8 points) showcased the Alcoa depth.
“It just shows how good we are down the bench,” Roberts said. “Anybody on a given night can be on fire. We really try to find that hot hand sometimes. We just came out with intensity and teamwork today.”
Alcoa finished with six 3-pointers versus four from Pigeon Forge, but the Tornadoes were 6 of 19 on the long ball. The Tigers were 14 of 16 on free throws, and Alcoa finished 12 of 18 from the stripe.
The Tornadoes never trailed, starting with hot outside shooting from one who usually does his damage inside. Left unguarded at the top of the key, Burden calmly canned two 3-pointers for an early 6-2 lead that expanded to 16-8 after one quarter.
Burden missed most of the second quarter after picking up his second foul, but Cates gave a lift off the bench with five of his 11 points and Roberts hit for seven points and a 28-19 halftime lead.
Daunte Asbury relieved in the paint with Burden limited by fouls and used his big frame to alter several Tiger shots.
Pigeon Forge matched Alcoa’s 25 points scored in the final quarter with the Tornadoes subbing heavily. Chris Creswell scored 16 of his game-high 31 points as the Tigers season wound down to its ending.
Cox gave Alcoa its last big cheer in the final minutes. After he scored on consecutive plays — the last a sweet move from the baseline that led to a reverse lay-up — he drove in a third time but dished to Asbury, who scored an old-fashioned 3-point play on an inside jumper and free throw.
“(Asbury) provided exceptional minutes,” Collins said. “He’s big, he bangs and he kind of provides life and energy to our basketball team. You saw, when something good happened to him, our team just celebrates him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.