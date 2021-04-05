Maryville coach Adam Sullivan knew a lot was going to have to go right for his baseball team to defeat Farragut on Monday night in a District 4-AAA matchup.
“Our defense overall has played well enough to win a lot of games,” Sullivan said. “They’re a young group of guys and they’re not giving up. ... But, we’ve got to string together offense, pitching and defense to beat a really good team.”
Maryville struggled connecting at the plate early, and the Rebels were never able to overcome a six-run deficit en route to a 6-2 loss to the Admirals at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
Farragut (15-0, 4-0) — the defending 2019 state champion — never trailed against the Rebels (7-6, 3-4), jumping out to an early 4-0 lead with two runs apiece in the first two innings. Hudson Seigler scored one with a single before Tanner Kim capitalized on a Maryville error to put the Admirals ahead 2-0 entering the bottom of the first.
“I don’t care who we’re playing, I want us to have a better first inning,” Sullivan said. “We’ve had two or three innings (in recent games) where we have not showed up, and those have hurt us.”
Landis Davila stretched Farragut’s lead to three when he led off the top of the second with a solo home run, and Bryce Burkey rounded out the scoring for that inning with an RBI single for the Admirals.
Maryville held Farragut scoreless for the next two innings, but the Rebels weren’t able to make up any ground during that stretch.
The Admirals got back to work in the top of the fifth when Burkey scored on a sacrifice fly by Kim to put them ahead 5-0. But Maryville center fielder DJ Burks got the Rebels out of trouble when he backed up to make a catch on a deep fly ball. He fell backwards into the wall but still managed to make the play to end the inning.
“I’m really proud of DJ — he made a couple nice catches out there,” Sullivan said of Burks before adding in jest, “I’m going to have to make him fix the dent in the wall, but I thought our middle infield guys made some nice plays, too.”
Hunter Merrick scored Farragut’s final run in the top of the sixth with a solo homer to right field.
Brady Powell tried to get things going for Maryville in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out single, but the Rebels grounded into a double play on their next at-bat.
“That’s the frustrating part of baseball when you’re playing a good team,” Sullivan said. “I’d like to have seen what would happen if a couple balls cut through the four hole and we put some pressure on the guys but, thankfully, it’s not the tournament. It’s the regular season, and we can get better.”
Maryville finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh after putting two runners in scoring position with just one out. Josh Seiler grounded out to the second baseman to score the Rebels’ first run before Justin Millsaps scored their second with a line drive to left field.
Maryville returns to action against Bearden on Wednesday.
“We’ve got to get more consistent all the way down through the lineup — try to string together some more at-bats, like that last inning,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to regroup and come back Wednesday. I’m proud of the guys for fighting at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.