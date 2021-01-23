The Maryville College men’s basketball team opened the first half on a 15-2 run and kicked off the final period with a 13-2 spurt to set the tone for a dominating 88-63 victory over Brevard College on Saturday in Brevard, North Carolina that allowed 15 different Scots to see action.
“I was very pleased with the great start to both halves,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “We got a lot of contributions from the bench. I loved the energy and production from them.”
The Scots (2-1, 2-1 USA South) shot 62.5% from the floor in the first half to take a 47-35 lead into the intermission and carried that efficient offense into the final period while playing stingier defense. MC limited Brevard (0-2, 0-1) to 30% shooting in the final period while forcing 11 turnovers.
Sophomore guard Myles Rasnick scored 13 of his game-high 19 points for the Scots while senior point guard JR Sanders and freshman shooting guard Jekobe Coleman each added 12 and junior small forward Kevin Chong tallied 10. Sophomore power forward Nick Clifton and sophomore center Felix Uadiale combined for 17 boards, paving the way for MC to out-rebound Brevard, 40-24.
The Scots wrap up their two-game series with the Tornados at 3 p.m. today inside Brevard’s Boshamer Gymnasium.
