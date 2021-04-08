The Maryville softball team continued its recent slide with a 7-1 loss to Bearden on Thursday at Bearden High School.
The Lady Rebels (4-7, 1-6 District 4-AAA) have lost four of their last five games and five consecutive games against district opponents.
Maryville surrendered all seven runs in the first three innings, with six of them credited to junior Brooke Bentz (three earned). The Lady Rebels committed six errors and only logged four hits — their lone run coming on a squeeze bunt in the fifth inning.
The Lady Rebels have to two opportunities to figure out on the opening day of the Gibbs Invitational, facing Union County at 6 p.m. and Knoxville Catholic at 8:30 p.m. today
