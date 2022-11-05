Jordan Harris scored three times during Alcoa’s 42-0 playoff-opening win over Johnson County on Friday, tallying rushing touchdowns of 53 and 36 yards and running back a punt 58 yards to the end zone.
It was another moment, his own punt, in fact, that may have been his favorite.
In the latter moments of the fourth quarter, Harris booted a 53-yard kick that was downed at Johnson County’s 22-yard line. After the game, he was ecstatic that coach Brian Nix let him do it; it had been a little while since he tallied a strong punt.
“I was begging (Nix) for me to get it,” Harris told The Daily Times.
Many star players wouldn’t want to have the extra responsibility of doubling as a punter, much less be pleased with it, but Harris takes pride in performing well on special teams. So does the rest of the Alcoa program.
That’s because Nix and his staff drill it as an essential part of a game plan for victory.
“We work it literally every day,” Harris said. “(Nix) said that can be the changer of the game, the biggest change in the game. So we work it every day as hard as we can, and do the best we can.”
“Teams that win in the playoffs create turnovers, they don’t turn the ball over, they play really strong on special teams,” Nix added.
Harris’ long return came midway through the second quarter, with the Tornadoes already leading 28-0. The senior tailback is adept at creating explosive plays; he only had two rushes on Friday, both of which went for touchdowns.
He showed that same skill after fielding the punt, bursting upfield and making everyone miss to help enact a running clock even before halftime.
Harris may have been looking to make up for one of Alcoa’s few special teams mistakes Friday, as Bacon Lauderback missed a 42-yard field goal on the Tornadoes’ possession before Harris ran back the punt for the score.
It’s not like Lauderback hasn’t been consistent himself, though; he entered the game having made 37 of his 41 extra point attempts, as well as one field goal, and he nailed all six of his PATs against Johnson County.
Lauderback and Harris represent the two sides of Alcoa’s dynamic special teams coin. Once Harris either sets up the Tornadoes in strong field position, or scores, on kick and punt returns, Lauderback finishes the job by booting through field goals and extra points.
Also, as was seen Friday, one can help out the other when everything isn’t going their way, just as Harris did with his punt return touchdown following the missed kick.
It’s all part of the plan for Nix, who has always stressed successful special teams play. During the playoffs, though, with the stakes so dire each week, he knows his Tornadoes need to stay strong in that area as they search for their eighth straight state title.
“There’s no next week now,” Nix said. “There’s no, ‘We’ll go back and fix this.’ If you lose now, it’s over. So everything becomes more important. The special teams always are because you get two equally matched teams, it’s usually the difference. It’s usually a play made or a play not made in special teams against two evenly matched teams.
“We feel like that’s something we can work and harp on. How do you get the edge when you get into the final eight, final four teams, you talk about the best teams in the state? We feel like, from the things that we do, the way we practice it, special teams can be an edge for us, and we definitely want that to be.”
