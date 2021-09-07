A disciplinary measure kept four Heritage seniors out of the lineup for the first half of Tuesday evening’s home game. It took less than a minute for the absence to be evident.
Kingston intercepted the first Heritage pass attempt of the game and scored an easy tap-in just 30 seconds into play. Fourteen minutes later, a defensive error by the goalkeeper led to another easy Yellowjacket goal.
The remainder of the game was played evenly but the two early mistakes doomed Heritage to a 3-1 loss to Kingston.
Heritage coach Andy Byrd told The Daily Times that four key seniors were suspended for the first half due to breaking team rules, creating a heavily-altered opening lineup.
“(The four seniors) missed practice yesterday, and you can’t teach players that they can miss practice and still play,” Byrd said, also mentioning that two more starters were out with injury. “(Kingston) just capitalized on some of that bad stuff. In the second half, things looked different.”
Heritage (4-2-1) finally showed offensive life and scored ten minutes into the second period. Alex Hill dribbled into the penalty area at a sharp angle near the goal line and fired a hard shot across the goal face into the far net, briefly reducing the deficit to just 2-1.
Kingston (4-0-1) pushed the differential back to two goals nine minutes later. Aubree Burns moved a throw-in quickly across to Bryn Gyolai, who dribbled briefly before firing a low liner past a diving Abi Masingo.
Masingo, a freshman, had several strong stops to keep Heritage within striking distance. Inserted midway through the first half shortly after starter Aurora Hall had difficulty handling a free kick which led to the second easy goal, Masingo finished with 10 saves.
The Lady Mountaineers had a flurry of chances over a short two-minute span inside the final 15 minutes, but could not get the ball inside the posts.
Junior Lauralee McInnis started the barrage, making a deep run and blasting a high shot, which Kingston keeper Addison Roberts flicked up and over the crossbar. After an ineffective corner shot, Kylie Marsh hit a 12-yard line drive that was inches wide of the right post.
Seconds later, Eliza Daniels had an opportunity from within the goal box that ricocheted off the left post.
“We had at least three (shots) just left out there, to not necessarily win the game but at least tie it up,” Byrd said. “It came down to playing a full game. We definitely played a better second half, but again, it’s about consistency.”
Kingston’s goal in the opening seconds of the game came on a short shot by Maddie Bailey after a quick steal from Karli Pettitt. Pettitt fed the ball up to Gyolai, who crossed back a short feed to Bailey, charging in for an easy open look.
A long free kick into the goal area set up Anna Bolden for the second Kingston goal. Hall had trouble handling the ball and it bounced out a few yards in front of her. A hard-charging Bolden hit a deep and high liner into the back net.
“Kingston is a good side,” Byrd said. “Nobody’s beat them yet. They’re young, but they’ve got three or four kids that play (traveling soccer). Watch out for Kingston in (class AA) play.”
Heritage travels to Walker Valley on Thursday as part of the Cleveland Classic Tournament. The Lady Mountaineers open District 4-AAA at Hardin Valley Academy next Tuesday.
