GREENBACK — Kooper Williams started off the bottom of the second inning with promise.
Greenback’s starting pitcher tossed his second strikeout of the game, retiring Sweetwater’s leadoff batter in Landon Boyd, then after giving up a single, nearly threw out Kai Correll at first for what would have been two quick outs in 2-0 game.
Instead, Jacob Presley opened up a six-run frame with two-run home run into center field to put the Wildcats up 4-0. The Cherokees were unable to recover in a 14-3 non-district loss in five innings at Pappy Hammontree Field on Monday.
“I did (think not throwing out the runner at first was a turning point in the game),” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour told The Daily Times. “For me, personally, when I went out to the mound and talked to Kooper Williams, I told him, ‘You’re not throwing a bad game.’ (Sweetwater) just put some good hits on the ball and we just needed to have some of those bang-bang plays that can kind of get you over the top, especially against a bigger school that swings the bats pretty well.
“I told him to get the offspeed going a little bit because they were kind of sitting on the fastball. That situation was big. You get that out, next thing you know you’re a little bit more confident.”
After Sweetwater (12-3) went up 8-0 in the second inning, Ridenour ended up using two more pitchers with Brady Allison going one inning and Carson Moore taking charge in the fourth and fifth.
All three pitchers combined for five strikeouts, but the Wildcats, who have been a force in Class 3A all season, managed 12 total hits, including three home runs.
“Overall, (Sweetwater having good at-bats) was probably the majority of it,” Ridenour said. “Sweetwater just swung the bats really well, but I thought our pitchers could have probably located it a little better, worked in our breaking ball a little more, just to keep them off balance.
“Even if they just see it, it kind of gives them the opportunity to change up some timing, but hats off to Sweetwater. If we left one over the plate, they made us pay. They just hit the bats well.”
There were some positives Ridenour took away after the game. It came from his team’s response to a message he gave them ahead of the third inning.
He issued a challenge with the Wildcats leading 12-0 and Greenback (9-4) responded, plating three runs in the inning off of RBIs from Allison and Noah Graves as well as a Sweetwater throwing error that scored Kobe Brannon.
“I challenged them out in front of the dugout before the third inning and told them they’ve got two options: they can either lay down or they can have an opportunity to grow, learn and compete,” Ridenour said. “I thought they responded to that challenge and they scored three in that inning and were able to get some momentum going a little bit.
“So that was a good response, even though we dug ourselves too big of a hole. That was good to see out of our guys.”
Sweetwater was the 10th game of a 14-game non-district stretch for the Cherokees, which includes games against Tellico Plains and McMinn Central Thursday.
Greenback will jump back into District 4-1A, where it is currently undefeated, on April 18 at Oakdale. Until then, Ridenour approaches games against schools that are in larger classifications as opportunities for growth.
“I just want to see our guys compete,” Ridenour said. “We’re getting to see teams that we normally don’t see, usually bigger schools, which is just fine because that’s what we want to see in non-district. But I want to see our guys go compete every pitch, know what they’re doing, throw strikes, catch every pitch defensively. If you do that, you’ve got a chance in any game.”
