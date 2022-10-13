Ben Fox may not have expected Tad Logan Jr. to be the first Maryville College running back to surpass 100 yards this season, but when senior running back Cody Estep suffered an injury Saturday against LaGrange, he knew exactly what the freshman would provide.
“Tad practices the right way,” Fox told The Daily Times. “He had flashes throughout training camp and throughout the season that made us think, ‘Hey, we may have something here,’ because he’s a physical runner with better speed and better elusiveness than you think he is going to have. We had some injuries to some guys, and it was the next man up.
“I tell the guys this all the time, the play doesn’t care who makes it because it’s going to get made one way or another. Tad was there and made the plays. Excited for him, and excited to see what he can do this week.”
Logan logged the first seven carries of his career at Greensboro on Sept. 24, but five of them came on Maryville College’s final offensive possession as it closed out a 37-17 victory.
He was thrust into a much larger role with Estep being sidelined in the first quarter, and that tenacious approach to every repetition paid off.
Logan rushed 19 times for 119 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career — a 4-yard score with 17 seconds remaining in the first half and another 4-yard touchdown with 8:26 left in the third quarter. His 23-yard run in the third quarter was the Scots’ longest of the season.
“It was pretty easy to be ready for the moment,” Logan told The Daily Times. “All the reps I’ve gotten at practice, I’ve taken those and made the most out of them to try and be prepared for a situation like that.
“At the beginning, I was nervous, of course, but I had faith in my O-line. They did what they were supposed to do, and I got the yards out of it.”
Logan’s 26 carries through Maryville College’s first six games of the season are already more than half the number of attempts he had as a senior at Norcross High School (Ga.) with the Blue Devils playing as many as eight different running backs.
Logan may have only amassed 184 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries on the prep scene a year ago, but what he showed on film in those limited opportunities was enough to get the Scots attention.
“He had a cut-up, and they were running a lot of gap schemes and inside zones, and he was putting the ball where it needed to go and he was finishing behind his pads,” Fox said. “He had a presence about the way that he ran that I thought would give him a chance to be successful.
“Your high school success can be a good indicator, but the best predictor for college success is if you have the ability to get better because once you stop getting better, that’s the totality of the player you are. He’s continued to get better. He’s a physical runner and he’s a good blocker. He will do all the things you ask him to do.”
The early returns are promising, and necessary considering Estep ranks second in the USA South in rushing attempts (92) — and would probably top the leaderboard if not for his early exit against LaGrange.
“We’ve depended on Cody for a lot,” Fox said. “I have vivid pictures in my mind of Cody being really tired carrying the ball. Braden (Dunson) has played hurt, and so it’s nice to have another guy that we can toss in there and keep everybody fresh.”
Estep missed practice Wednesday and is questionable to play against Southern Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday. Dunson, who did not play versus LaGrange, practiced throughout the week, but Logan is expected to once again play a pivotal role in Maryville College’s offense against the Knights. He is planning on attacking the moment like he has from Day 1.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Logan said. “I’m just going to run hard. Any opportunity I get, I’m going to take advantage of it and do my best with it.”
