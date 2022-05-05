Tad Zappa was just gaining his footing in lacrosse as a freshman at Maryville High School.
His interest in playing the sports first started in the northeast, where it is a popular staple at the prep school level. While visiting family in New Jersey, Zappa drew inspiration from watching his cousins play. Without a school sanctioned team back home in Maryville, he joined the Blount County Bulldogs program, which draws players from Maryville, William Blount, Alcoa and Heritage High Schools.
Just as he was improving however, Zappa’s first season ended before it even started, suffering an injury in a preseason practice that required extensive surgery and sidelined him for several months.
“I grew up with my cousins in New Jersey and I always watched them play the game,” Zappa told The Daily Times. “I always wanted to play it, but I never had an opportunity to. My eighth-grade year a team was started and I played that year and it was a rough start. Freshman year comes around and in one of the first practices of the season, I broke my leg. I had reconstructive surgery and was on crutches for seven months.
“It was tough. Watching my team play without me out there, it’s tough. It’s hard to sit and watch from the sideline.”
By the time Zappa recovered, the Bulldogs were under new leadership with Mike Brisbin being hired to help get the program off of the ground as its new head coach. That’s when Zappa’s trajectory completely changed.
“I came back my sophomore year and my dad hired coach Mike (Brisbin) and that’s where things took off,” Zappa said. “He’s taught me so much. I wouldn’t be here without him.”
Three years later, Zappa became the first lacrosse player in the area to earn High School All-American honors and his play on the field drew the attention of several college programs at the Division I, II and III levels. He signed with NCAA Division III school Berry College in Rome, Georgia at his family’s Maryville home on Tuesday.
“I sent my film to Berry College and they ended up recruiting me,” Zappa said. “I chose them over a couple of other schools because they have an awesome campus, awesome coach, awesome team. I love the environment.”
Zappa’s recruitment and subsequent signing is even more impressive considering he only has three full seasons of experience. He credits Brisbin with that opportunity and Brisbin in turn credits Zappa’s dedicated approach.
“Removing the COVID season, (Zappa) has had three full years of lacrosse,” Brisbin said. “He’s had a total of 15 to 18 games played. It’s awesome. It took dedication and hard work. He’s a student of the game, loves the game. He eats, sleeps and breaths the game and when you do that in anything that you do, you’re going to have success. The fact that he had Division I, Division II, Division III programs looking at him is awesome.
“Berry is getting a guy that isn’t afraid. He’s not only willing to score and pass, but he’s not afraid of contact, he’s not afraid to hold other guys accountable. Leadership wise, he’s top notch. He’s a guy that’s going to continue to grow and get better, too and eventually lead that team as he grows with the team.”
Aside from what he did on the field, Zappa’s leadership off of it helped the Blount County team grow, recruiting friends as teammates over the last three years to help build a strong foundation, especially in the South where the sport is still growing.
With the Bulldogs now having enough numbers to field a middle school and peewee team, his touch on the program will still be felt, even when his prep playing days are over as younger players look to follow in his footsteps and forge their own dreams of playing college lacrosse.
“(The Blount County lacrosse program) had been here before I arrived in a different entity,” Brisbin said. “(Zappa’s father) Chris and I kind of built it from the ground up about three years ago. As far as Blount County Bulldogs go, we’re in our third year as a program and (Zappa) has been a staple. Obviously when you start a new program, you don’t get a whole lot of new players and we had to rely on them to go out and recruit guys. He’s done that. He went out and got a lot of his friends who were athletes and you can coach athletes a lot quicker.”
“It’s amazing. I love hearing all of the little kids talk about me,” Zappa added. “My brother is playing on the (Bulldogs’) peewee team now and I’ve got friends on the middle school team. I hear all of them talking about me and it’s awesome to be someone they can look up to and set a goal to be better than me.”
