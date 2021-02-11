On Thursday afternoon, Taharin Sudderth and Ronald Jackson became the latest Alcoa football standouts to sign National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the next level.
It’s not uncommon for Alcoa — the team with the most state championships in Tennessee — to develop collegiate talent, but the players who make it to that stage are certainly special athletes to the program.
“It’s not our main goal to try to get everyone a scholarship, but it’s a byproduct when we can because it takes a lot to get in these chairs right here,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin said. “It takes a commitment as far as football and academics. … I’m very proud of these two.”
Sudderth signed to continue his career at Middle Tennessee State while Jackson will play for Carson-Newman. Sudderth and Jackson are two of six Alcoa seniors who have signed NLIs to play football in college next season.
“We had a great senior class, and (Sudderth and Jackson) were certainly two of them,” Rankin said. “They’re Alcoa natives, they’re so proud of our school, our community and our football team. They always laid it all on the line every Friday night.”
As a tight end, Sudderth was Alcoa’s second leading receiver with 14 catches for 341 yards and six touchdowns, including one in the Tornadoes’ 35-0 victory over Milan in the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl.
Sudderth said he loved playing tight end as a kid because he’s always been a bigger athlete. But the Tornadoes utilized him more on the defensive side of the ball his first two years with the program before tapping into what he offered offensively.
“He’s always been a good defensive player,” Alcoa assistant coach David Sweetland said. “Halfway through his junior year, we started trying to play him a little more at tight end — we wised up and listened to him a little bit. Through his senior year, he added a huge component to our offense. We had never really had the type who could get down the field the way that (Sudderth) did and make so many explosive plays. … He was kind of a trailblazer for us in that area.”
Sudderth began receiving interest from colleges ahead of his senior season, at which point the possibility of playing at the next level began to feel real to him.
“That just boosted my confidence, so I started training harder,” Sudderth said. “Ever since I touched the ball (as a kid), I knew football is what I wanted to do.”
As a defensive back, Jackson played a crucial role on Alcoa’s highly touted defense, which allowed fewer than 4.5 points a game while posting 18 shutouts the last two seasons. He finished his senior year with 17 tackles and two interceptions, including one in the state championship.
Alcoa assistant coach Chris Collett said Jackson has always been up to the task of taking on whatever role the team needed. In 2019, when the Tornadoes were shifting players into different positions in the playoffs, Collett asked Jackson if he would move from linebacker to cornerback in the semifinals.
“He didn’t bat an eye,” Collett said. “He’s always been a ‘Yes, sir’ kind of kid, and he played phenomenal in two of the biggest games.”
Jackson had pressure thrust on his shoulders again ahead of the 2020 playoffs when cornerback Isiah Cox suffered a season-ending injury at Dobyns-Bennett in Alcoa’s final game of the regular season.
“At that point, it became a conversation of, ‘I need you to be my rock these next five games so we can win a state championship,’” Collett said. “Once again, he didn’t bat an eye. … He couldn’t have played any better. He just had an intense focus about him. When it’s on him, he’s going to do what he’s supposed to do and do a great job at it.”
Jackson said it has always been a dream of his to be a collegiate athlete, but getting to share his signing experience with Sudderth made it that much sweeter.
“Being able to do this with (Sudderth) really means a lot to me,” Jackson said. “I honestly didn’t think I was going to be able to go to the next level and play. (Carson-Newman) giving me the shot to play — it’s just a blessing.”
