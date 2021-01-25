The Alcoa boys didn’t show any signs of panic during Monday’s home game against Kingston.
They didn’t worry when the Yellowjackets erased a 10-point deficit and took the lead late in the third quarter or when they had the ball in a tie game with 15 seconds left.
Instead, the Tornadoes continually gave the ball to Tai Cates in the fourth quarter and entrusted the sophomore guard to make something happen.
The strategy worked. Cates scored 10 of his game-high 29 points during the final eight minutes to help Alcoa regain the lead. On Alcoa’s last possession, he slashed through the lane and drew a foul on his shot attempt. He made the first free throw with 4.7 seconds left to give the Tornadoes a 75-74 victory over Kingston, enabling Alcoa (9-6, 5-1 District 4-AA) to remain atop the district standings.
“I think we are very fortunate,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “All that matters tonight is that we are one-point better and fortunately we were there. (This win) puts us at the top of the league, puts us in control of our destiny in the league. … We have to learn from in-game experiences.
“We did some things the other night (in a loss) in Fulton that cost us and we did the same things tonight. We can’t do that. We are very fortunate we won. I’m proud we won and I’m proud of our standing. But if you don’t come and build on (this win) tomorrow, that’s not ideal.”
Sophomore guard Jordan Harris registered 13 points. Ronald Jackson contributed 11. Jahvin Carter scored 11 of his 16 points in the second quarter to propel the Tornadoes to a 40-30 halftime lead.
Monday’s dramatic finish followed a tragic first half. With 4:54 left in the first quarter, Kingston senior Brady Luttrell suffered a serious left leg injury. He remained on the court for about 20 minutes and had to be carried off on a stretcher. Before he was carted off, both Harris and Carter approached Luttrell to express their support. Luttrell gave a thumbs up to his teammates as he was transported out the gym.
“That’s the worst thing that could ever happen to a kid is if your career is taken your senior year and you are a great player on a great team,” Collins said. “One thing we try to consistently talk about in our program is how blessed we are to be able to play a game that we love together. You never know when that can be taken from you.
“One of the halftime talking points that we tried to finish with is, ‘Look, the reality is that a very good player might have lost his career tonight. That’s disheartening, even if it’s for the other team. When you come back out for the second half, you know they are going to play spirited, but at the same time, we should play spirited because we still get to go play this game and you can’t ever take it for granted.’”
The Yellowjackets certainly gave a spirited effort in the second half. They ripped off a 14-3 run in the third quarter to seize a 58-56 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Before the fourth quarter, Collins told his players that if they earned a few consecutive stops on defense, good things would follow. He was right. Cates opened the fourth by weaving through three defenders in the paint for layup. After earning a stop on defense, he dished an assist to Harris. On the next possession, he drilled a triple from the left wing to give Alcoa a 63-58 advantage with 4:54 remaining.
Kingston mustered another rally. Harper Neal buried a midrange jumper with 15 seconds to tie the game. The Tornadoes had one more answer, but Collins admitted they have to be stronger on defense entering the postseason.
“Our identity has got to be that we are great defensively and we turn that into offense,” Collins said. “The problem is that we are getting to where we are trading buckets a lot and it makes it scary in the end because it’s anyone’s game when you are trading buckets.”
Alcoa girls 68, Kingston 41: As soon as Mak Bremer caught the ball in the high post, Kenzie Wilburn sliced toward the basket from the left wing. With her back toward the basket, Bremer dished an assist to Wilburn to punctuate a dominant first-quarter performance from the Lady Tornadoes.
The sequence produced one of the loudest cheers from Alcoa’s supporters, but it wasn’t an aberration. The Lady Tornadoes shared the basketball throughout Tuesday’s contest, assisting on 19 of their 25 made field goals during their bludgeoning of Kingston to remain unbeaten in district play.
Alcoa’s guards were able to consistently penetrate Kingston’s 2-3 zone. Whenever the zone collapsed, they dished the ball to an open teammate on the perimeter. All that was left to do was for them to watch the ball go through the net.
The Lady Tornadoes buried 14 3-pointers, all of which came off assists. Karli Haworth swished eight triples to lead Alcoa with 24 points. Wilburn drained five triples to finish with 23 points.
“When you are hitting a lot of three’s, you hope that they are a lot of catch-and-shoot three’s and not a whole lot of three’s off the dribble,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “Hitting that many 3s meant there was someone setting them up. We did a good job of penetrating and finding somebody. We did a good job of making the extra pass.”
Both Wilburn and Haworth buried triples in the opening minute to give Alcoa a 6-0 lead. In the second quarter, Haworth splashed four consecutive 3-pointers to extend the advantage to 32-11. The Lady Tornadoes continued to roll. They led 63-26 in the fourth quarter before Baumann decided to rest his starters.
“Basketball looks good when it goes through the net,” Baumann said. “It was great to start (the week) like this.”
