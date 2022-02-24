KNOXVILLE — Tamari Key walked gingerly off the court, then headed for the locker room.
In the second quarter of Thursday’s game against Mississippi State, Tennessee’s 6-foot-6 center seemed to hurt her ankle on a play near the basket, and her absence from the floor brought back memories of the injury cycle that has plagued the Lady Vols all season.
So when Key returned to the game before the quarter even ended, the cheers and applause from Lady Vols fans were likely just as much due to relief than excitement.
Key didn’t just return to the game, either. She dominated, leaving the apparent injury behind, finishing with 23 points and 15 rebounds and bouncing back from a lackluster offensive performance against No. 1 South Carolina to help No. 16 Tennessee cruise past Mississippi State, 86-64, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I feel like my teammates were just getting me the ball in great positions for me to be able to finish today,” Key said.
While her scoring total helped Key tally her 10th double-double this season, it was her stout defensive play that was most familiar. Along with snagging boards, she blocked six shots, using her height and court awareness to keep climbing up the all-time charts; she’s currently second in program history for blocks behind Candace Parker with 263.
“I think (it’s) surreal when I see everybody talking about it on social media … I’m really not the type to congratulate myself on things like that I guess,” Key said. “Candace Parker, she’s amazing, so to be able to be first all-time would be really special.”
At times Thursday, it seemed Mississippi State was unwilling to push the ball inside, for fear of another swat by Key.
“Tamari is a beast down there inside the paint,” sophomore guard Tess Darby said. “That one block she had tonight (in the fourth quarter), it was like, ‘Dang.’ You just had to sit there and look at it (on the screen) multiple times. Just wow, Tamari. You come in there (in the paint), it ain’t going in, in my opinion.”
Her defensive play has never wavered this season, but the Lady Vols were glad to get strong offensive play from Key against Mississippi State.
In Sunday’s 67-53 loss at South Carolina, Key had an unusually tepid game offensively, finishing with just 10 points; her defensive game was strong as ever, though, as she recorded 10 blocks.
Many players would love to score 10 points even once, but for a player as tall and imposing as Key, that number isn’t eye-catching. While the 10 blocks were certainly an impressive stat, especially since they came against the nation’s best team, Tennessee hoped to get more offensively from its veteran center.
Thankfully for the Lady Vols, though, it was an atypical performance for a player who’s largely dominated this season, even in a competitive SEC landscape. She bounced back offensively against Mississippi State, mixing successful scoring with her defensive prowess to continue proving she’s one of the conference’s top all-around players.
“I think (Key) was very motivated going into this game to get touches,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought she battled in our last game, she battled really hard against South Carolina. I think she kind of put a couple (games) together in a row where she’s really wanted the ball. Her teammates did an excellent job of looking for her.
“I thought our offensive execution was really good the majority of the game with what we were trying to accomplish, and obviously the big part of that was getting (Key) some post touches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.