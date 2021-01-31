KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s Rennia Davis alerted her teammate Tamari Key of an important milestone Key didn’t realize was within reach late in Sunday’s SEC matchup against Florida.
“Towards the end of the fourth quarter, (Davis) had come up to me real quick, and she said, ‘One more board and one more block,’” Key said. “I’m glad she came up to me because I obviously wouldn’t have known how close I was to a triple-double.”
With 31 seconds remaining, Key got the final block and rebound she needed to become the fourth Lady Vol in history to post a triple-double. The 6-foot-5 sophomore center dominated in all facets of the game to lead No. 20 Tennessee past Florida, 79-65, at Thompson-Boling Arena.
With a career-high 10 blocks to go along with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, Key joined Jordan Reynolds (2016-17), Shekinah Strickland (2009-10) and Sheila Collins (1984-85) as the only Lady Vols to post triple-doubles for Tennessee (12-3, 6-1).
“I’m speechless, honestly,” Key said. “There are so many great people who played here, and to be one of the four people to have a triple-double — I’m at a loss for words right now.”
Key’s previous career high for blocks was nine against South Carolina in February of last season. She bested that mark in the final minute against Florida when she swatted down a Kiara Smith shot and grabbed the rebound, triggering a celebration from Tennessee’s bench.
“We were just very excited and proud of her,” said Tennessee junior Rae Burrell, who finished with 21 points — her fourth game scoring 20 or more points this season. “She has come a long way, and I feel like she gets more consistent each game.”
Tennessee got off to a slow start, and the Gators (9-8, 2-7) capitalized by jumping out to a 13-6 lead four minutes into the first quarter.
Florida entered the second quarter with a 21-19 edge thanks in large part to the Gators’ long-range shooting. They were 3 for 7 in 3-pointers that frame, but they couldn’t find back that rhythm in the second quarter, which they finished 0 for 6 from behind the arc.
Meanwhile, The Lady Vols found their stride and took their first lead since the opening minute of the game on an eight-point run that put them ahead 27-23 with 5:51 left in the half.
Tennessee entered halftime ahead 38-31, with Davis making a block on Florida’s attempt at a buzzer-beater. Key was the spark for the team on both sides of the court in the first half, which she finished with six blocks and 10 points.
“She is much-improved offensively and defensively,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “She did a great job on the boards and being where she needed to be and really making things difficult for Florida when they got in the paint.”
The Lady Vols never trailed in the second half. Kasiyahna Kushkituah stretched Tennessee’s lead to double figures when Jordan Horston fed her the ball up the court in transition three minutes into the third quarter. Kushkituah — who finished with a game-high 12 rebounds — made a move to get around a defender for a layup to put the Lady Vols ahead 46-35.
Tennessee led by as many as 13 points that frame, but the Gators ended it with a 9-2 run, including a pair of 3’s, to cut the deficit to 58-54 entering the fourth quarter.
“We were quick shooting the basketball — not moving, not making them work,” Harper said. “A quick shot turns into a fast-break opportunity on the other end. … I thought Florida had the momentum going into the fourth quarter.”
Florida appeared to be heating up again from long range, and that spelled trouble for the Lady Vols. Danielle Rainey made it a one-possession game with a 3 for the Gators before Smith followed that with a layup to cut Tennessee’s lead to 60-59 with 6:45 remaining.
That was as close as the Gators would get to closing the gap. Davis helped the Lady Vols find back their stride with a layup before assisting on a Key basket. After another defensive stop for Tennessee — courtesy of a Key block and rebound — Burrell cushioned its lead to 68-59 with four straight points with 4:18 left.
Key capped the Lady Vols’ 10-point run with a jumper that stretched their advantage to 70-59, and they never relinquished control from there.
“Tamari is an impressive player — obviously she has worked hard and improved a lot over the summer,” Florida interim coach Kelly Rae Finley said, with head coach Cameron Newbauer in quarantine. “To have a triple-double in an SEC game is big-time.”
Tennessee’s next three games are away, starting with No. 21 Mississippi State (8-5, 3-4) on Thursday.
“This was a big game for us to get in the win column,” Harper said. “We can take a breath now and get fired up again to take on these road games.”
