KNOXVILLE — Tamari Key’s night was done.
The junior center left the court Saturday after fouling out late in the fourth quarter, while her team was pushing to close the gap with No. 3 Stanford. At the moment No. 7 Tennessee needed her most, requiring rebounds and blocks to complete the comeback, Key’s fifth foul doomed her.
What happened next was just as disappointing: the Lady Vols couldn’t cut the deficit enough, forced to foul in the final stages of their 74-63 loss to the Cardinal at Thompson-Boling Arena.
It was an atypical game for Key, who finished with just one point. She came into Saturday averaging 9.7 points per game, but couldn’t move past her high foul count, playing just 15 minutes, four seconds.
“It completely impacts everything (when Key isn’t playing),” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “We were going to her offensively, and then she’s gone. Defensively, she’s a game changer. She didn’t play a whole lot and had five boards, I think probably most of them came in the third quarter.
“She impacts the game on both ends of the court. We don’t have that coming off the bench.”
Foul trouble stuck with Key the whole game; her first foul came two minutes, 30 seconds in, and her second took place a minute, 16 seconds into the second quarter. She notched her third late in the third period, then her fourth almost two minutes into the final quarter.
Wanting to keep her junior post eligible for the rest of the game, Harper had no choice but to sit Key periodically, forcing Tennessee to adjust without her.
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer wasn’t shy about the way Key can affect a game and how her large absence impacted Saturday’s result.
“She’s a terrific talent,” VanDerveer said. “She really changes things in there by blocking shots. When you get in foul trouble, I think it really changes things … it would be a different game maybe with her staying in there because she does change things. You’ve just got to go with who’s available.”
Key stands at 6-foot-6 and is usually the tallest player on the court at any given time. She often paces Tennessee’s strong rebounding game and consistently swats away opposing shots. The Lady Vols need that from Key game in and game out, and most of the time, they get it, as she entered Saturday with four straight double-doubles.
With Key spending half the game on the bench, Stanford out-rebounded Tennessee, 52-43, and also won in the paint, scoring 26 points there compared to the Lady Vols’ 20; those are two areas Tennessee typically isn’t beaten in, as it was averaging 50 rebounds per game and its inside offense was pivotal during its nine-game winning streak to kick off the season.
That doesn’t mean Key had no impact. She tallied a plus/minus mark of plus-19, proving the Lady Vols were largely better in the 15 minutes she was on the court.
“Tamari, she’s a major factor even if she’s not scoring points,” junior guard Jordan Horston said. “Defensively, she’s our eraser. She rebounds and makes it easier for us. When you have a 6-foot-6 post player that can move, block shots, rebound, it’s going to make your life a lot easier even if she’s not scoring. It’s tough.”
For her to stay on the court, though, Key can’t have nights like she did against Stanford, when fouls played a far larger role than the opposing team.
“We can’t do the same things when (Key) is on the bench, but that’s basketball,” Harper said. “You have to play through, you have to figure it out and you have to come up with Plan B.”
