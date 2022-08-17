As one member of the Etherton family left the William Blount golf team, another stepped up to lead it.
During his William Blount career, which ended after last season, Nick Etherton made a name for himself as one of the area’s best prep golfers, routinely finishing at or near the top of leaderboards. He competed in the state tournament twice and now golfs for the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Meanwhile, his father, Rick Etherton, was an assistant for two years under William Blount golf coach Michael Bradshaw. When Bradshaw stepped down from the role recently, Rick not only took over as the school’s new coach, but also took on the task of replacing his son’s immense production for William Blount.
It may be a tough task, but the Governors are off to a solid start.
“We’ve got some good players, and I see the capabilities in them,” Rick Etherton told The Daily Times. “It’s just getting them all to see that in themselves sometimes and believing in themselves. I think I’ve helped each and every player grow and at least get better this year.
“We’re not going to compete for state probably, but we’re going to have fun getting there. We’re just a growing team and out having fun.”
One golfer who could help in Nick Etherton’s absence is Ryley Forster, who shot a team-best 39 during William Blount’s match against Maryville and Alcoa on Monday at Egwani Farms.
“I think Ryley Forster, if he just applies the mental aspects of the game, I think he can be a really, really good player,” Etherton said. “I think he’ll play in the state (tournament) if he finishes the rest of the year kind of on the stride that he’s taken so far.”
Rick Etherton is well aware of what it takes to earn a state tournament berth. He watched his son qualify as a freshman, then come up just short of a bid as a sophomore and junior before finally making it back his senior season.
William Blount’s second-best score on Monday, a 48, came from freshman Ty Goins, competing in his first high school match. He’s already benefited from Rick Etherton’s tutelage.
“He helps a lot,” Goins said. “He helps with our swings because we’re hitting a slice and try to fix it.”
There is still hope for another family member to lead the team as a player, too. Rick Etherton’s daughter, freshman Natalie Everton, is William Blount’s lone female golfer. She shot a 53 at Egwani.
As Rick Etherton leads William Blount into a new era, one without his son, he hopes his players can find the same passion in playing the game that he has in teaching it to them.
“I’m enjoying it,” Rick Etherton said. “Great young group of boys. A lot of baseball players that are coming and playing. It’s a good year.”
“I want high school golf to be fun,” he added. “I think we make sports serious enough quick enough for guys. I’ve told my team I want us to have a lot of fun and enjoy the game, because golf is a game you play for the rest of your life. So if you get a little bit better at it in high school, learn a few things, then hey.”
