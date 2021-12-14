MADISONVILLE — Maryville girls basketball coach Scott West knew his team needed someone to provide a spark in the third quarter to follow up an abysmal first half.
The Lady Rebels struggled to score in the first 16 minutes of Tuesday’s road tilt at Sequoyah, trailing the Lady Chiefs, 17-14. The momentum shift he was looking for came in the form of two stellar second half performances from Tatianna Cvitkovic and Karly Hunt as Maryville reversed course to win 55-45.
“Offensively, (Cvitkovic) was really good but the difference in the game was Karly Hunt,” West told The Daily Times. “We were bad in the first half, there’s no sugar-coating that, but Karly had about four or five offensive rebounds, a couple of steals, hit a couple of big 3s. Tatianna got going and she’s capable of doing that and those two really kind of changed it for us. We’ve got to get better than we were tonight.”
Cvitkovic finished with a game-high 34 points, 25 of which came in the second half. She set the tone in the opening minutes of the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to put Maryville (2-6) ahead for good at 28-25, although Sequoyah (4-5) continued to make the Lady Rebels uncomfortable at times.
The Lady Chiefs used a 5-3 run late in the third quarter to pull within five, but Cvitkovic knocked down a corner 3 with just over six seconds left in the frame to put Maryville back up eight at 38-30.
On multiple occasions in the fourth quarter, Sequoyah managed to cut into the Lady Rebels double-digit lead, but good defense and rebounding abilities on the offensive end transitioned into scoring opportunities on the offensive end, including Hunt’s ability to crash the boards and extend possessions.
Hunt, who was scoreless in the first half and scored just five points overall, made the most of her shot selection, connecting on a corner 3 to quell another Sequoyah run.
“(Hunt) had a big steal there at the half court that helped put us up,” West said. “I thought her effort was great. She didn’t play in the last game (vs Sevier County) and going into tonight, I don’t think she was expecting to play 26 minutes. She did and she was good.”
Aside from what Hunt and Cvitkovic added down the stretch, Maryville’s second-half resurgence may also be attributed to West’s halftime message to the team, which evidently helped light the fire that yielded a 10-point win.
“They’ve got to learn to toughen up,” West said. “I told them if they’re going to be afraid of a team they better be afraid of me because they’ll see me tomorrow. They won’t see Sequoyah tomorrow.”
West hopes that message carries over into the remainder of a daunting schedule, which is set up for a rivalry meeting with Alcoa at Maryville High School at 6 p.m. Friday. The District 4-4A slate begins Jan. 7 against Bearden.
“We’ve got to find ourselves,” West said. “We’ve got Alcoa on Friday, we’ve got Bearden, Heritage and Sevier County coming up. We’ve got some really good teams. You can’t wait until the second half to decide to start playing against those teams or the game’s going to be over. We’ve got to get better.”
Sequoyah 72, Maryville Rebels 58: The Maryville boys basketball team is going through an adjustment phase.
With a full roster that includes a number of players that missed the first few weeks of the season due to football now at their disposal, the Rebels are just now getting to play together, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to gel right away.
According to head coach Mark Eldridge, Maryville is going to take its lumps until that time just like the Rebels did against Sequoyah as they trailed wire-to-wire.
“I thought that Sequoyah was really good and I thought we had a lot to do with making them really good,” Eldridge said. “I thought we were bad. We turned it over, we missed shots. That combination winds up being a 14-point loss. Anytime we add football players, and they make us better, there’s always an adjustment time. We’re in the process of that adjustment. We went from scoring 75 a game to scoring about 50-58 in the last two games. That’s part of getting the new guys in with the older guys.”
Nick Johnson scored 24 points for the Rebels (5-3) while Robbie Eldridge, Eli Elkins and Charlie Rice added 10 each and the team hit eight 3-pointers.
However, the Chiefs (7-2) were dominant right out of the gate, storming out to a 36-22 halftime advantage.
Sequoyah also had four players finish in double figures, with Cooper Strickland leading the charge at 23 points and Dillon Stakely not far behind him with 20 points. The Chiefs also connected on eight first-half 3-pointers.
That advantage was too much to overcome despite Maryville’s second-half efforts, which at times helped cut a deficit that at one point swelled to more than 20.
Down 50-30 in the final minutes of the third quarter, Rice hit a 3-pointer that seemed to provide a bit of momentum for the Rebels. Even after that was answered shortly after by a 3-pointer from Stakely to go back up 20, Maryville continued to try and chip away, outscoring Sequoyah 22-16 in the last eight minutes.
Davis Ernsberger scored from beyond the arc and Johnson rattled in a shot from 3-point range that helped the Rebels pull within 11 but by that point the clock was working against any hopes of a comeback bid.
“I don’t know if the guys see any good points,” Eldridge said. “I think any points that I take away is the fact that in two or three weeks, we’re going to be a pretty good team. Right now, we’re not. I think we’re going to become a good team once we get everybody in the same mindset.”
On the surface, the Rebels may have appeared to be in a better spot last month when they won four straight over Bradley Central, Knox Central, McMinn County and Anderson County compared to now as they face a two-game skid, but Eldridge believes patience will be key.
“Everybody says, ‘Hey, you’re better without (the football players),” Eldridge said. “No we’re not better without them. We just haven’t got to the point that everybody playing with each other. Tonight’s a disappointment, but we expect some of these games when those new guys come up. We’re encouraged.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.