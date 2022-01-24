Maryville coach Scott West knew Tatianna Cvitkovic would face little resistance against Hardin Valley on Monday, and with that came a challenge to take advantage of the situation.
The senior guard did, outscoring the Lady Hawks by herself through the first three quarters en route to a 27-point performance that led the Lady Rebels to a 52-32 win at Maryville High School.
"She did a great job," West told The Daily Times. "They couldn't guard her off the dribble, and she's a tough matchup for anybody because she has such quickness but she's also a 40% 3-point shooter, so you have to pick your poison.
"We challenged her to take over the game, and I think she did that."
Cvitkovic scored the opening basket and never looked back.
She grabbed an offensive rebound and followed with a layup 47 seconds after her first bucket, then drilled back-to-back 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. Cvitkovic added another layup to close out a 12-point first quarter.
She had a stretch of six straight points for Maryville (9-12, 2-2 District 4-4A) in the second period and then one of seven in the third to give her 25, two more than Hardin Valley (8-6, 0-5).
Cvitkovic's hefty offensive output was bolstered by defensive effort in which the Lady Rebels limited an opponent to 32 points for the second time in four days.
"I think it kind of carried over from William Blount," West said. "We keep getting better and better defensively. Our goal was to push the lead before halftime, and we did. They have some great players in Gracie Waite and Kamiyah Love, and I thought our post players did an exceptional job in there.
"We've been good defensively all year. These kids buy into it. They play good help-side defense, they play together and they run to the ball. That's what it takes, and if we can continue that, I like where we're at."
Maryville has given up more than 55 points five times this season, and only once in district play — a 63-25 loss to Hardin Valley on Jan. 11.
It will have to lean on its defense more than ever over the next eight days as it endures a grueling stretch of having to play No. 4 Bearden twice (at 6 p.m. today at Bearden and again Saturday), No. 10 Heritage on Friday and No. 6 Farragut on Feb. 1.
"We can learn a lot about character, a lot about perseverance and a lot about fight because we're going to have to fight," West said. "That's our district, and it's tough. We took the No. 1 team in Region 1 (Sevier County) that will be a substate team and should have beat them. What does that say about our district when we're sitting here at 9-12 and 2-2 in the district, and if we're in Region 1, we're probably talking about substate.
"But that's OK. We've been there the past four years, and we know what it tastes like. We're hoping maybe we can do it again."
Hardin Valley 66, Maryville Rebels 65: Pressure never bothered Charlie Rice.
The senior point guard remained poised regardless of what opposing defenses threw at him, but that presence is something Maryville can no longer lean on after Rice suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against William Blount on Friday.
It showed Monday as Maryville struggled with Hardin Valley's full-court press and shrunk in crunch time inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
"I think Charlie being out was a big thing, and we knew that would be tough, but there's still no reason for us to lose this game," Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. "We were pretty good for the most part, but we knew they were going to jump into a press and we were going to have to handle it. We didn't handle it real well."
Maryville (10-9, 1-3 District 4-4A) led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, but it failed to take care of the ball and make free throws down the stretch.
Turnovers and subsequent fouls allowed Hardin Valley (11-7, 2-3) to shoot six free throws in a 41-second span, of which it made five to trim Maryville's advantage to 61-57 with two minutes, 16 seconds remaining.
Junior guard Bryson Stewart had an opportunity to build the lead back up but missed the front-end of a one-and-one. The Hawks responded by scoring four unanswered points in 13 seconds to tie it at 61 with 1:30 left to play.
Senior guard David Coon knocked down two free throws to put Maryville ahead again, but Nick Lakovis drilled a 3-pointer to give Hardin Valley its first lead since it was 5-4 midway through the first quarter.
A Carson Jones steal on an inbounds pass led to an and-one by Stewart that put Maryville up 65-64 with 18 seconds remaining, but he missed the ensuing free throw. It proved costly as the Hawks scored the game-winner on the other end.
The Rebels made four of their nine free-throw attempts in the final period.
"We're 80% as a team, and we had guys up there who are the best free-throw shooters we have," Eldridge said. "Robbie (Eldridge) is right at 90%, Bryson is 80%. Those are the guys you think are going to make shots to put it away, but they just didn't make them tonight."
Maryville spent the final moments without senior guard Nick Johnson, who scored a team-high 18 points, and sophomore forward Eli Elkins after both fouled out.
"We don't get in foul trouble a lot, and those guys typically play smart basketball and don't get into foul trouble, but they did tonight," Eldridge said. "Going forward, I hope that changes."
Elkins had 12 points, 10 of which came in the first quarter, and Robbie Eldridge added 10. Jack Smith (21 points), Hudson Stokes (18) and Jaelyn Pannell (13) all scored in double figures for Hardin Valley.
Maryville suffered a setback in its first full game without Rice, but it also showed it is capable of being successful without him. It just has to find new ways to thrive under pressure.
"I thought we played pretty well without Charlie in the William Blount game, and tonight, most of the game we did until we got pressured," Eldridge said. "It was just a matter of a learning curve tonight, but we have to get better because we have Bearden tomorrow night."
