Maryville freshman Taylor Hoag scored three goals to highlight a 9-0 victory over district foe Lenoir City on Tuesday.
The victory comes two days after the Lady Rebels completed its participation in the Bearden Invitational, beating Greeneville and Baylor in their first two games of the tournament before tying with Science Hill on the final day.
