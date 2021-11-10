Heritage coach Robbie Bennett is used to seeing Luke Johnson around.
Whether it’s during official practices, offseason camps or even helping Bennett coach a little league team, wherever baseball is, Johnson won’t be far behind.
“He’s been coming to our camps for a long time,” Bennett told The Daily Times. “Any time we had a camp, fundamentals camp, whether it was in the summer or the fall, he was there. He just loves the game. He loves to learn, whether it’s from me or the coaches he plays for in the summer. He’s always trying to bring knowledge in.”
That pursuit of knowledge and relentless work ethic paid off for Johnson, who signed Wednesday to play college baseball at Middle Tennessee State. It was another highlight moment in a career filled with them, as Johnson made an impact as soon as he stepped onto the grass at Heritage.
“He’s a four-year starter,” Bennett said. “He’s played on some of the best baseball teams that have come through Heritage High School. (He made) Team Tennessee, (which is the) top 20 players in the state, second player to ever be named All-State at Heritage High School and then being the sixth kid to sign a Division I scholarship under me.”
Johnson was named to the 2021 All-Daily Times Baseball Team after a season in which he helped lead the Mountaineers to 19 wins before they were eliminated by Maryville in the District 4-AAA tournament.
The slugger routinely made big plays for Heritage, including smashing two home runs in a win over South-Doyle last season.
“He swings it well,” Bennett said. “He’s got a plus arm. He runs and he’s just got a big knowledge. He knows the game well; he’s a student of the game. He’s a switch-hitter, hits good from the right side, hits great from the left side, and he’s got a lot of pop. Still got a lot of opportunities to get better.”
While Bennett had plenty to say about what Johnson has done for Heritage, the college signee showed the same admiration for what the school has done for him.
“My Heritage career has been great. I love it,” Johnson said. “Coach Bennett, Coach (Bret) Lindsey, Gooch (Greer) coming in. It’s great. We love playing here, everybody does. Especially coming in at a young age, coming up and practicing with the other high schoolers, it’s built a culture around here and a true program, not a team.
“We are a team, but there’s more meaning to it when you look at the characters that come through and the mentors and the climb. Everybody takes part in that.”
Johnson, who committed to Middle Tennessee several years ago on July 4, also credited outside sources, particularly eXposure Baseball Academy, with helping him get recruited to play college baseball.
“Summer baseball is a big way to get college experience and exposure,” Johnson said.
He will play shortstop at Middle Tennessee, the same position he played in high school. Johnson also pitched for Heritage, but doesn’t plan on continuing that role in college, calling himself “more of a thrower, not a pitcher.”
“I had other offers and (Middle Tennessee) Coach Toman, he’s great, I trusted what he told me,” Johnson said.
As Johnson moves on to the next step of his baseball career, it won’t come as a surprise to Bennett if he keeps seeing his standout player around town, still mentoring others.
“He’s always teaching and working,” Bennett said. “When you’re doing that, it helps you become better yourself.”
