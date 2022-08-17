There was a moment on the seventh hole at Egwani Farms on Monday that Alcoa sophomore Jackson Chaney displayed the growth of the Tornadoes’ young golf team.
Chaney took an 11 during Alcoa’s home match against Maryville and William Blount, but instead of showing frustration becoming of a young player, he listened to his coach, Chad Coker before the next hole instead.
“I just went up to (Chaney) and I said, ‘You know what’s important about this hole is that you get to go to the next one,’” Coker told The Daily Times. “He understands that kind of thing. Golfers have to have short memories and keep moving on. If you can do that, it’s huge. I’m real proud of them.”
Coker’s message to Chaney is the same one he’s been trying to drive home to his team in his second season leading the Alcoa golf program and so far, they’ve listened.
The Tornadoes’ lineup features just three juniors and two sophomores, but despite the group’s youth, there is plenty of experience already among them after reaching the TSSAA Division I-A golf state tournament a year ago.
“(I’ve seen the team grow) leaps and bounds,” Coker said. “A lot of it is not only seeing them hit the ball further and those things. It’s really the way they handle themselves on the course. We’ve got some kids like Jackson and Jack (Smelcer) who have been working on their attitude a bit more and trying to stay positive after a bad shot. It’s just such a mental grind out there once you kind of get down on yourself that just compounds the problem going forward.
“I’ve really just seen them take care of themselves better on the golf course and really kind of self-manage.”
Noah Whitten and Riley Parsons were both leaders in Alcoa’s lineup last season as sophomores and have been interchangeable in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots this season, but they’ve taken on another role in their junior campaigns.
The two have put an emphasis on the way they react on the course, knowing that the younger players are watching.
“It’s definitely a different role,” Parsons said. “We’ve got two sophomores who are still new to the ropes, so kind of guiding them and getting them into the swing of things and trying to get them to where they need to be, has been a bit of a journey. Right now, I’m comfortable with where we’re at.”
“Really, it’s just been about teaching (the sophomores) what I know,” Whitten said. “Golf is complicated. Really, just don’t think about the shot you just had, think about the next one. That makes it so much easier.”
Coker was a first-time golf coach when he took the job ahead of last season and Alcoa accomplished a lot by reaching the state tournament. After losing one senior from that team, Whitten and Parsons have set the goal of returning in 2022.
“(The state tournament run) was great,” Parsons said. “We learned a lot about ourselves and that we can really push it up there and get to state. We’re just going to keep pushing the barrier and see what we can do.”
The good news for the Tornadoes in making that happen is the team’s camaraderie which already has a firm foundation less than a month into a season of high expectations.
With the kind of support the players have given each other, Coker doesn’t have to worry much about one bad stroke or play making or breaking this Alcoa team.
“I’ve seen them just get tighter as a group,” Coker said. “They play all the time. They’ve really just grown up. I mentioned to them, we have goals this season and in order for us to achieve those goals, it’s going to come at us quick. I just want them to support each other. That’s what they’ve done. It’s really just a great group of really good friends. They pull for each other.”
While Coker has spent the better part of a year teaching his players how to be better teammates and letting everything else fall into place, it’s been a learning experience for himself with room to learn more in year two.
“I’ve learned a ton,” Coker said. “I haven’t quite gotten to where I want to be as far as being a golf coach yet. There’s a lot to learn, but that’s the thing with golf, you learn something every time.”
