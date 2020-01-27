The Alcoa girls basketball team was moments away from finally closing out a quality opponent after falling victim to several late-game collapses, but old habits are hard to break.
The Lady Tornadoes squandered a 6-point lead with one minute, seven seconds remaining before a double technical foul on Alcoa coach David Baumann sank their chances of knocking off No. 4 Northview Academy in a 66-62 overtime loss Monday.
“I told the girls that I blew that (game) and it’s my fault,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “That one is on me 100 percent.”
Alcoa (15-7) led by as much as 10 points in the final quarter, but eight unanswered points by Northview Academy (21-2) in quick succession made it 41-39 with 4:23 left to play.
The Lady Tornadoes weathered the storm, pushing their lead out to six points after a layup by freshman Karli Haworth before things started spiraling out of control.
Skylar Jenkins made a layup to pull Northview Academy within four, and then Haworth missed the front end of a one-and-one that would have sealed a victory with 16 seconds left to play. Seven seconds later, Haworth fouled Lexi Bates on a 3-point attempt from the corner.
Junior McKenzie Wilburn split a pair of free throws after Bates made all three of her attempts, allowing Campbell Penland, who scored a game-high 28 points, to go coast-to-coast for a game-tying layup as regulation expired.
It was the fourth time this season the Lady Tornadoes have blown a fourth-quarter lead and lost, playing out the same scenario against the Lady Cougars in their first meeting on Dec. 3 as well as Upperman (Dec. 14) and Powell (Jan. 3).
“We have to make those plays,” Baumann said. “Hopefully we can get this out of the way now. That’s one of the best teams in our region. We were right there, and we basically gave them the game.”
Penland hit all four free throws after Baumann was ejected to give Northview Academy a 59-54 lead with 2:05 remaining in overtime. The Lady Cougars did not make a field goal in the extra period but went 14-for-20 from the charity stripe.
Macie Ridge joined fellow freshmen Haworth and Mak Bremer in the starting lineup with senior Destiny Haworth sidelined with an illness. Alcoa was also without backup point guard Alexis Marshall.
Karli Haworth scored a team-high 20 points while Bremer added 13. Wilburn and junior Brenna Ridge, who missed the first meeting with Northview Academy with mono, each tallied 12 points apiece.
“Coming into the game, I told people that this was going to be a great experience for us,” Baumann said. “We’ve played Northview twice and we haven’t been full strength either time.
“When it matters come tournament time, hopefully we’ll be at full strength and ready to go and learn some valuable lessons along the way, coach included.”
Alcoa boys 72, Northview Academy 43: Alcoa coach Ryan Collins is always pushing for more consistency from his team on the defensive end, and he did so again after surrendering 13 points to Northview Academy in the first quarter.
The Tornadoes answered the call, limiting the Cougars to three second-quarter points, including a stretch of more than six minutes without a field goal, to turn a six-point lead into an 18-point rout entering halftime.
“The biggest thing for me is every single night, every single possession for four quarters a game, we have to be rock solid defensively because the bottom line is we struggle to score at times,” Collins said. “Defense is not only going to keep us in the game against whoever it may be, but also that defense can turn into offense, and I think that’s what happened during that stretch.”
Alcoa lost focus and faltered on defense with a sizeable lead in hand during the third quarter, allowing 18 points before getting back on track and holding Northview Academy to nine points in the final period.
Senior Nick Roberts registered a game-high 17 points while freshman Tai Cates added 16 off the bench.
“I love our group defensively because I feel like we can throw a lot of different lineups out there that can disrupt offenses, and that’s all you really want defensively — you want to disrupt rhythm and disrupt comfort,” Collins said. “The past couple of games we’ve rebounded at a high level, and that’s a key to being good defensively.
“More and more, I’m falling in love with what this team can be defensively. I’ve seen us go against some of the best teams in the area and lock up at times, and because you’ve seen it at times, you want it all the time.”
