William Blount boys basketball coach Kevin Windle only needed to say two things after his team lost to Bearden, 72-51, on Friday night.
He told his players that he loved them, and that he would never cease fighting for them.
It was a message the Governors needed to hear after what transpired during the final moments of the game. The final 30 seconds soured what was otherwise a strong performance from the Governors. William Blount (6-9, 1-3 District 4-AAA) earned three technical fouls and Windle got ejected in the game’s final 30 seconds. That helped Bearden (13-1, 3-0) turn a 58-51 lead into a 21-point victory.
Jake England received a technical for pushing after the whistle. Several seconds later, Windle thought a Bearden ball handler got away with extending his arm to push off his defender. He earned a technical while asking the officials why they didn’t call an offensive foul. He received another technical continuing to argue the call. Bearden’s Walker Kyle converted 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to finish with a game-high 25 points.
“The score is definitely not indicative of how close the game really was,” Windle told The Daily Times. “The lesson we learned (tonight) is to make sure we keep our mouths shut and go to the next play. It needs to come from me first and trickle down, but I’m always going to back my players. I just had enough. It was obvious — 28 (Bearden) free throws to (William Blount’s) three. It was pretty obvious tonight that someone needed to step up for our players.”
Caleb Linginfelter led the Governors with 12 points. Cole Gibson added 10 points and England contributed nine points.
But it was their defense that gave the Governors an opportunity to upset the district front runner. Their 2-3 zone prevented Bearden’s quick guards from consistently penetrating the lane, and it limited the Bulldogs’ touches in the post. William Blount only allowed 24 first-half point and trailed 37-31 with three minutes left in the third.
The Governors continued to play well on defense, but only made one field goal during a six-minute span. That enabled the Bulldogs to build a 48-33 advantage with five minutes to go in the fourth.
The Governors refused to relent. With two minutes left, Linginfelter buried a triple at the top of the key and on the next possession scored a traditional 3-point play by driving to the basket and drawing a foul to slice Bearden’s lead to 58-51 with 1:10 to go..
A.J. Pruitt extinguished the rally by scoring on a putback and drawing a foul. Bearden went to the line 10 more times in the final 30 seconds thank to three technicals
“This is a bunch of hard-working kids we’ve got,” Windle said. “They deserve better than this. … We are going to fight together.”
On Tuesday, the Lady Governors remained within striking distance of Farragut for three quarters. They lost to Bearden, 51-32, on Friday, but continued to compete. The Lady Governors (4-8, 1-3) trailed 28-23 midway through the third, but Bearden went on a 7-0 run to gain separation. The Lady Bulldogs ripped off another 7-0 spurt to stretch their lead to 44-28.
McKenna Myers scored nine of her 11 points in the first half. Chloe Russell also finished in double figures with 10 points.
“Tonight, I felt like we came out and we competed and executed,” Kallenberg said. “I felt like the kids played hard. I have definitely seen some growth. That has to excite you.”
In the second half, William Blount had trouble containing Bearden center Avery Treadwell, who scored 10 of her 20 points in the third quarter. She also had three blocks defensively and continued to alter William Blount’s field goal attempts.
“Just the fact that they executed some stuff in the first half well was good,” Kallenberg said. “But I felt like it was a tale of two halves. We came out in the second half and kind of went away from what we were doing in the first half. … But year in and year out, (Bearden) is one of the top teams in the state for a reason. Defensively, they are hard to crack.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.