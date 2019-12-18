KNOXVILLE — The number of ways in which Jeremy Pruitt must improve Tennessee’s football program before it can reach its championship level from yesteryear are numerous.
The results of the early signing period after Wednesday’s opening day showed he is making inroads in what is likely one of the most important areas — getting Tennessee kids to stay home.
Of the 21 players the Vols signed for their 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, 10 are from Tennessee. Last year they signed 22 combined in the early and regular signing periods. Four of them prepped in Tennessee.
The early signing period does not close until Friday night. Any player who doesn’t sign this week must wait until Feb. 5. The Vols can only sign four more between this week and February, but even if they don’t land anymore from Tennessee they’ve already taken a significant step.
“I believe these 10 guys from this state have a lot of pride in the University of Tennessee. They wanted to represent their home state,” Pruitt said Wednesday night. “They have goals for how they want their next four years to turn out. They’ve really taken it upon themselves to recruit each other and recruit other guys out there.”
The 10 players who signed, including Maryville High School running back Tee Hodge, are not just filler for the class either. Players like Knoxville Catholic linebacker Tyler Baron, Ensworth High School safety Keshawn Lawrence and Briarcrest Christian defensive lineman Omari Thomas are 4-star prospects ranked inside or just outside the national top 100.
Lawrence chose Tennessee over LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Florida. Thomas had offers from Auburn, Alabama, Clemson and Florida. Baron had offers from all of those schools, too.
Thomas is one of five players from Memphis who signed with Tennessee Wednesday. The others are his high school teammate Jabari Small, who is listed as an athlete and could make an impact as a running back and a slot receiver.
The Vols also signed three players from Whitehaven High School.
Much of the credit for Tennessee’s success recruiting Memphis goes to running backs coach David Johnson, who was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the University of Memphis in 2016 and 2017.
“Dave along with the rest of the guys on our staff have done a fantastic job, Dave in particular, building the relationships in the Memphis area, kind of laying the foundation,” Pruitt said. “He was involved with other players also, so Dave has done a tremendous job. All of our guys did.
“Sometimes in recruiting — whether it’s the head coach or a certain guy on the staff maybe gets too much credit or not enough — it really takes everybody, and I think Dave would be the first one to tell you that, that it takes everybody to recruit somebody. They’ve done a tremendous job for us this year.”
One theme for all of the signees is the tremendous amount of success their high school teams had this season. That includes 4-star quarterback Harrison Bailey from Marietta, Ga.
Bailey led Marietta High School to the Class 7A state championship. It was the school’s first state title in 52 years.
He is perhaps the highest profile player in the Vols’ recruiting class because of his position and his upside. Pruitt described him as a ‘big guy that has a live arm.’ Bailey does most of his damage from within the pocket and does so with great ‘anticipation,’ Pruitt said.
Another highlight from Wednesday was Madison, Miss., dual-threat quarterback Jimmy Holiday flipping his decision from TCU to Tennessee.
No matter where Wednesday’s signees come from, almost all of them have been building relationships with Pruitt and his assistants for two years. Many of them have been committed to the Vols for since at least the summer and never wavered.
All of them are all in on the rebuilding process that has taken a step in the right direction over the last two months with five consecutive victories and a berth in the Gator Bowl against Indiana on Jan. 2.
“They knew why they wanted to come to Tennessee,” Pruitt said. “They believed in the direction we were heading. They believe in our coaching staff, our vision, and they believed in the players that were here. They want to play with good players. We have a chance to do something special here.”
