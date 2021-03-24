It took the William Blount softball team half an inning to shake off its loss to Hardin Valley from the night before.
The Lady Governors got off to a rough start in Wednesday’s District 4-AAA matchup against Lenoir City when they allowed the Panthers four runs in the top of the first.
But, once the Lady Govs got their bats going, they couldn’t be stopped. William Blount hit three homers and recorded 10 runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 14-4 victory at home.
Olivia Kelly, Chloe Russell and Maggie Garland each recorded a home run for the Lady Govs (3-3, 2-1).
“I think that we did let the game yesterday affect how we played in the first part of the game,” William Blount sophomore Rachel Carpenter said. “But I think we really saw how good we can respond from that and we really grew from the loss.”
William Blount was coming off a tough 7-1 district setback to Hardin Valley, and the Lady Govs’ coach Amanda Leatherwood said that seemed to be in the back of their minds early.
Lenoir City (2-7, 0-2) capitalized by leading off the game with a double before eventually scoring on an error for a 1-0 edge. It was one of four hits by the Panthers in the first inning, off of which they scored four runs before William Blount pitcher Rayane Hamilton struck out the final batter.
“They’ve got some talent, they’ve got some hitters, and I thought we were flat,” Leatherwood said. “I very much felt that tension. I thought my girls brought that to inning one and then, once we got the opportunity on offense, I felt them ease up.”
The Lady Govs’ resiliency was on display as they wasted no time getting to work. Josi Hutchins led off the bottom of the first with a single before scoring on a passed ball to put William Blount on the board.
A Savannah Classon single loaded the bases with no outs before Erin Simerly drove in two runs with a double to cut the deficit to 4-3.
It was at that point Garland hit the first home run of the night to score two and put the Lady Govs ahead 6-4.
With two outs, William Blount managed to score four more runs that inning thanks to back-to-back home runs by Russell and Kelly. Russell cushioned the Lady Govs’ lead to 9-4 with a three-run homer before Kelly made it 10-4 with a solo home run entering the second inning.
“I knew it was gone when it was coming off the bat,” Russell said. “We kind of got down (in the top of the first) but, once we got our three outs, we came in and got our bats hot.”
Garland scored Lady Govs’ lone run in the second inning on a passed ball after drawing a walk. Classon stretched their lead to 13-4 with a two-run double in the bottom of the third, and Hutchins rounded out the scoring for William Blount in the fifth inning when she scored on an error for the mercy-rule win.
“I have been off a little with my hitting, so today I wanted to make sure I showed my best,” Classon said. “It feels great to get back in the groove. … It gives us a boost of confidence going into this weekend, so hopefully we play as well and hit as well as we did today.”
William Blount returns to action Saturday against Jefferson County and Powell.
“Those will be true tests for us,” Leatherwood said. “We made some mistakes, but it’s a good opportunity for us to learn at the beginning. You can’t grow when everything is hunky-dory and perfect, and you can’t address it until you go through it, so I’m thankful that it’s early. …
“Their bats came alive tonight, which we needed.”
