The SEC announced the two additional non-divisional opponents each school will play as part of the its conference-only football schedule this fall.
Tennessee added a road game against Auburn and home meeting versus Texas A&M to round out a schedule that already included SEC West opponents Alabama and Arkansas. The Tigers and Aggies are ranked No. 11 and No. 13, respectively, in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday.
Normally, SEC schools play the other six teams in their division, two non-divisional opponents and four non-conference games.
The SEC plans to announce the dates for all games within the next two weeks as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a conference release. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
It will be the first time Texas A&M visits Neyland Stadium. The Vols are 2-1 all-time against the Aggies, with the lone loss coming in 2016 in College Station, Texas.
Tennessee will face Auburn in Jordan-Hare for the second time in three seasons, the first of which ended in a 30-24 UT victory in 2018 — Jeremy Pruitt’s first season.
With the addition of Auburn and Texas A&M, Tennessee will play five preseason top-15 teams, tied for the second most in the conference. No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Florida already were on the schedule.
Arkansas is the only team slated to play more Top 15 teams after it picked up games against Georgia and Florida.
No. 5 LSU, the defending national champion, adds a meeting with Missouri in Death Valley and a trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide will face Kentucky in Lexington and Missouri in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Georgia, the defending SEC East champion, was the only team in the division to not add one of the four ranked SEC West opponents. Instead, the Bulldogs drew a home game versus Mississippi State in addition to a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Florida added Texas A&M and South Carolina picked up Auburn. Kentucky will host Ole Miss while South Carolina will travel to Oxford, Mississippi.
Tennessee, which tied Boise State for the most votes received for an unranked team in the Coaches Poll (111), opens preseason camp Aug. 17.
The 10-game regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 26 with the SEC Championship slated for Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5.
