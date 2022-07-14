KNOXVILLE — For the University of Tennessee athletics department, the successes of the 2021-22 seasons keep piling up, even off the field.
After Tennessee’s men’s basketball, baseball, women’s soccer and women’s swimming teams won SEC titles, along with competitive campaigns from football, women’s basketball and men’s tennis, the Tennessee Fund turned in a record year itself.
Through the fundraising efforts of its members, the Tennessee Fund set a fundraising total record of $80,759,936, as well as the record for cash receipts at $68,568,453 and total donors at 18,859 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, the school announced Thursday.
“These fundraising numbers stand as further proof that Tennessee has the most passionate and powerful fanbase in college sports,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said. “We’re grateful for every single donor who has done their part in giving their all for the Vols and Lady Vols. I also commend our Tennessee Fund staff for their tremendous work on behalf of our incredible student-athletes.”
The announcement of the record-setting numbers comes on the heels of the athletic department’s launch of the “Rise Glorious” campaign earlier this month. The five-year strategic plan is aimed at brand advancement and enhancing the student-athlete experience among other goals.
“Rise Glorious serves as a very clear roadmap for accomplishing Tennessee Athletics’ mission of leading the way in college sports,” White said in a statement on July 7. “The plan outlines why Tennessee Athletics exists and how we must approach each day in order to attain all of our specific goals for the next five years. It establishes standards we all must live by — staff, coaches, student-athletes, campus community and fans alike — as we restore Tennessee Athletics to the front of the pack.”
“Rise Glorious” is one of several ongoing campaigns enacted during White’s tenure to benefit Tennessee’s athletics department. One of his first was the “My All Campaign,” which launched in June 2021 with a similar aim.
The fundraising records also come at a time when multiple renovation projects are ongoing or in the works at Tennessee athletics facilities, the most notable of which is in its first phase at Neyland Stadium and will be ready for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 1 against Ball State.
Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the home of the Tennessee baseball team, which is coming off of back-to-back historic seasons, is also set for a major renovation and enhancement for which the athletics department is currently raising funds.
“To produce fundraising numbers like this, you need two things: passionate donors and fans and an aggressive staff that is unrelenting in their pursuit of resources for our student-athletes and coaches,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development Brady Hart said. “Fortunately, at Tennessee, we have both. The investment made by all Vol and Lady Vol fans is insane.
“We will celebrate this year and turn the page to (fiscal year 2023), as we know that our resources will provide a competitive advantage across all 20 sports.”
