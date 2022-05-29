HOOVER, Ala. — A year ago, Tennessee watched from the losing dugout as Arkansas celebrated its first SEC Tournament championship since 1985.
The Vols received their regular-season championship trophy before their second-round game against Vanderbilt, but they had every intention of bringing the one they missed out on last season back to Knoxville with them as well.
No. 1-seed Tennessee accomplished that feat with an 8-5 victory over No. 7 Florida on Sunday, overcoming a slow start to cap a momentous four-day stretch in which it never trailed en route to its first tournament title since 1995.
“I just remember wanting to get out of there as quickly as possible because that one really stung (last year),” graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius said. “I think a bunch of the older guys and the people who have been here knew what it felt like to lose.
“What was really cool about this year is when things weren’t really going our way in the first few innings and we weren’t scoring, it wasn’t really a sense of, ‘Oh my god,’ and tightening up. It was more this loose and calm focus, and I think if we can carry that through the rest of the postseason, we’re going to have a lot of success.”
Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said during the television broadcast that he opted to start soft-throwing left-hander Carsten Finnvold because “we all know (Tennessee) can hit a plus-fastball.”
The decision paid off for four innings as Finnvold limited Tennessee to one hit and two other baserunners while keeping them off the board, even after junior shortstop Cortland Lawson hit a leadoff triple in the third.
Tennessee (53-7) finally broke through in the fifth.
Graduate catcher Evan Russell reached safely to lead off the inning after a throwing error by Florida third baseman Colby Halter. Freshman designated hitter Blake Burke followed with a single that moved Russell to third.
Lawson struck out on three pitches, but junior left fielder Seth Stephenson made sure this opportunity would not fall by the wayside, dropping a squeeze bunt down for a RBI single.
Stephenson later advanced to second on a wild pitch with two away in the inning, prompting Florida (39-22) to intentionally walk junior right fielder Jordan Beck to load the bases for junior center fielder Drew Gilbert.
The tournament’s Most Valuable Player fell behind 0-2 before making the Gators pay, lacing a line drive over the head of Florida left fielder Wyatt Lankford to clear the bases and give Tennessee a 4-0 advantage.
“In that situation when you’re struggling from your previous two at-bats and then getting to two strikes, I was just kind of competing at that point,” Gilbert said. “You have a lot of things going around you, the crowd is getting into it, but I was trying to slow my xxx as much as I could and stay within my swing.”
Tennessee tacked on three more in the sixth off Florida reliever Blake Purnell on back-to-back doubles from Stephenson and Lipcius. The Gators mounted a small rally with three in the eighth before Gilbert crushed a solo home run into the Florida bullpen in the ninth, admiring it as he walked down the first-base line before flipping his bat into the sky.
Florida once again showed signs of life in its final three outs, but Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh got Jud Fabian to fly out to left to complete Tennessee’s redemption.
Moments later, Walsh hoisted Tennessee’s second SEC prize of the week as blue and yellow streamers rained down. The Vols stuck around a bit longer to thank a hoard of fans lined up along their dugout, soaking in the history they just claimed.
However, there is still one final prize Tennessee covets — winning a national championship in Omaha, Nebraska — and the journey to making that a reality starts with the opening game of the NCAA Knoxville Regional on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The three other teams that will comprise the regional will be announced at noon ET on ESPN2.
“We’re really good at separating the celebration from not letting it carry over, so we don’t have any of those championship hangovers, so to speak,” Lipcius said. “We’re going to enjoy it today, but then when we get back to Knoxville, it’s grind time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.