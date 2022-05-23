The Tennessee baseball team took home three of the four major SEC postseason awards voted on by the league’s coaches Monday.
Sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander was tabbed SEC Pitcher of the Year, freshman right-hander Drew Beam earned Freshman of the Year and Tony Vitello won Coach of the Year.
Dollander transferred from Georgia Southern in the offseason and quickly established himself as the No. 1 Vols’ best starting pitcher.
He posted an 8-0 record with a 2.30 ERA and a 0.70 WHIP while striking out 90 batters over 62 2/3 innings during the regular season. Dollander was even better against SEC opponents, logging a 1.67 ERA and 0.58 WHIP in eight appearances (seven starts).
Beam recorded an 8-1 record with a 2.73 ERA and 0.84 WHIP while limiting opponents to a .184 batting average — second only to Dollander (.158).
Vitello built upon Tennessee’s first trip to the College World Series since 2005 last season by setting program records with 49 regular-season wins and 25 wins in SEC play. Tennessee has held the No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll for nine consecutive weeks, taking the top spot after sweeping then-No. 1 Ole Miss in a three-game series in Oxford, Mississippi on March 25-27.
Dollander joined senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb and junior center fielder Drew Gilbert on the All-SEC First Team.
It is the first time since 2005 that Tennessee has placed three players on the first team.
Lipscomb slashed .351/.421/.749 while tying for the SEC lead in home runs (21) and leading the conference in RBIs (74).
Gilbert led the SEC in batting average (.385) and was third in on-base percentage (.485), fourth in RBIs (54) and fifth in slugging (.689). He was also named to the All-Defensive Team.
Beam and fellow freshman right-hander Chase Burns were selected to the conference’s second team.
Tennessee had not had five All-SEC players since 1994, when it had six.
Burns registered a 7-1 record with a 2.53 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP while striking out 88 batters over 67 2/3 innings.
Burns and Beam were also named to the All-Freshman Team, along with Blake Burke, who slashed .366/.516/.859 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs in 71 at-bats.
