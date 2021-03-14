Sophomore outfielder Drew Gilbert crushed two home runs to lift No. 14 Tennessee to a 9-3 victory over UNC Greensboro on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, helping the Vols complete a three-game sweep of the Spartans. Tennessee (14-3) also swept Georgia State during last weekend’s series.
Gilbert belted a solo home run in the third inning. In the eighth, he delivered the exclamation point, muscling a grand slam to give the Vols a six-run lead. It was Gilbert’s second multi-home run game this season.
He and the rest of Tennessee’s lineup provided plenty of run support for Blake Tidwell, who only permitted two runs in six innings while striking out six.
The Vols hope to keep rolling when they host ETSU on Tuesday.
