The Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 10-1, on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The No. 6 Volunteers (25-5) never trailed after scoring four runs in the bottom of the first en route to their third straight win.
Logan Steenstra led Tennessee with two hits and three RBIs. Jake Rucker and Trey Lipscomb also recorded a pair of hits for the Vols.
Kendal Ewell accounted for the lone RBI for Eastern Kentucky (9-18).
Lipscomb put Tennessee on the board in the top of the first with a two-run double before Steenstra rounded out the scoring that inning with an RBI double of his own.
Jordan Beck scored the Vols' final runs with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth, and Jason Rackers earned the win on the mound for Tennessee.
The Vols return to action Friday at home against Florida.
