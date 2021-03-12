The No. 14 Tennessee baseball team cruised to a 6-2 victory over UNC Greensboro in Friday's series opener at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Chad Dallas made his return to the mound for the Volunteers (12-3) after missing last weekend's series with oblique soreness. The junior right hander retired the first 11 batters of the game, six via strikeout, and did not allow a hit until he gave up a solo home run in the top of the sixth. Dallas finished with seven strikeouts and two walks on the night en route to his second win of the season.
Eight of UT's nine starters recorded a hit on the night as the Vols racked up 10 total hits, marking the fourth time this year that they finished with double-digit base knocks.
Junior second baseman Max Ferguson had two extra-base hits, an RBI and two runs scored for the Vols while Jordan Beck also broke out of his recent slump with a two-run double to open the scoring in the fourth inning. Beck finished the game with a team-high three runs batted in.
UNC Greensboro starting pitcher Austin Koehn fell to 1-1 on the year after allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings of work for the Spartans (12-3).
