KNOXVILLE — It came as no surprise, but Tennessee was announced as the top national seed in NCAA baseball tournament for the first time in program history Monday.
The No. 1 Vols (53-7), who have held the top ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll since March 28 and won the SEC regular season and tournament championship for the first time since 1995, will open against Alabama State (34-23) on Friday (TV: SEC Network, 6 p.m.).
Georgia Tech (34-22) and Campbell (40-17) round out the Knoxville Regional and will kick off play at noon Friday.
Tennessee is paired with the Statesboro Regional, which consists of host Georgia Southern, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and UNC Greensboro. The Vols would face the winner of that regional in the Super Regionals should they take care of business.
Offense, specifically via home runs, will not be at a premium at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Fourteen teams in the country hit at least 100 home runs this season. Three of them (Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Campbell) will play in Knoxville.
Georgia Tech boasts one of the best offenses in the country. The Yellow Jackets rank first in the ACC in batting average (.323) and second in on-base percentage (.417), slugging percentage (.552), home runs (110) and runs scored (521).
Sophomore second baseman Chandler Simpson leads the nation in batting average (.418) to pace Georgia Tech.
Campbell, however, may be the dark horse. The Camels slash .298/.409/.544 as a team with 111 home runs and 496 runs scored and also have some quality arms.
Sophomore right-hander Thomas Harrington is ranked as the No. 43 prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft by MLB Pipeline. He owns an 11-2 record with a 2.21 ERA while striking out 109 batters over 85 2/3 innings.
Harrington will likely throw against in the opener against Georgia Tech, but sophomore right-handed pitcher Cade Kuehler presents a tough matchup in a potential Game 4 meeting with Tennessee. He is 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average and recording 101 strikeouts over 77 innings.
Alabama State earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 6-5 victory in 14 innings over Southern in the SWAC championship game Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama — less than 17 miles from where Tennessee won the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
The Hornets ranked second in SWAC in ERA (5.05) and third in runs scored (441).
All Tennessee baseball season-ticket holders were awarded the opportunity to purchase postseason tickets for all games taking place at home. Season tickets were sold out for the 2022 season. A limited number of single-session tickets will be sold to the general public at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium ticket window starting 90 minutes prior to first pitch of each session. In addition, the first 300 students will receive free admission for all postseason contests inside LNS.
