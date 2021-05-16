KNOXVILLE — Tennessee did not shy away from the challenge of facing No. 1 Arkansas.
Junior catcher Connor Pavolony even admitted that the No. 5 Vols expected to win the series, and with that came the frustration of falling short after a 3-2 defeat in the rubber match Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“There was no doubt in my mind that we were going to come out and play them just like they played us,” Pavolony said. “At the end of the day, we didn’t get it done. We were just frustrated because we knew that we could have and there were opportunities for us to do it.
“We’re right there, but this weekend we weren’t, and I think that’s why we’re frustrated more than anything.”
Tennessee (39-13, 18-9 SEC) to grab a commanding lead with the bases loaded and one away in the fifth inning but could only muster an RBI groundout from junior second baseman Max Ferguson to take a 1-0 lead.
The Vols also stranded senior left fielder Evan Russell and senior first baseman Luc Lipcius on base in the sixth when sophomore right fielder Jordan Beck flew out to left and freshman Kyle Booker struck out against Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps, who leads the nation with a 0.80 ERA.
UT’s inability to stretch the lead proved costly in the seventh when Arkansas scored on a Robert Moore sacrifice fly and became even worse when freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell returned to the mound to start the eighth despite having already thrown 96 pitches.
Tidwell walked Casey Opitz to lead off the inning and was replaced by senior right-hander Sean Hunley, who served up the go-ahead run on a double by Zack Gregory in the left-center gap to make Tidwell a tough-luck loser after a start in which gave up two runs on two hits and four walks while registering a career-high eight strikeouts.
“I doubt anyone threw as well as he did (all weekend), and to go as deep as he did gave us a great chance to win,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “Obviously, both teams had used a lot of bullpen guys, but it was his game to win or lose.
“Once we knew they were going to bunt, we thought Sean was a good guy in that particular situation. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out, but it was a winning effort to the extreme from Blade.”
It is the third consecutive start in which Tidwell delivered a performance that mirrors his dominant stuff, crediting an added emphasis to film study as the reason for why he has limited opponents to five runs (four earned) on eight hits and nine walks while striking out 18 over 19 1/3 innings.
“I’ve spent a little more time throughout the week studying the other team’s hitters before I go out there,” Tidwell said. “That has helped me know their strengths and weaknesses and use my strengths to get them out.”
A gem from the burgeoning ace was not enough to lead Tennessee to what would have been the pinnacle achievement of a season that continues to build momentum as the postseason nears.
The Vols will take a one-game lead in the SEC East standings into the final conference series of the regular season against No. 21 South Carolina — running Thursday through Saturday — after No. 2 Vanderbilt dropped two of three to No. 14 Ole Miss over the weekend.
“We can play against anybody any day of the week,” Pavolony said. “It didn’t go our way today, and it didn’t go our way against Vanderbilt (when we played them), but at the end of the day we put the No. 1 team on the ropes for three days straight. That’s something I don’t know we would have been able to say two years ago, so just looking at the big picture, you say, ‘OK, we’ll learn from this and get better from it.’
“It’s a game of inches. Every pitch mattered, and at the end of the day, the No. 1 team was nervous for three days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.