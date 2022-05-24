KNOXVILLE — The University of Tennessee baseball team gathers motivation from the smallest things, but it draws the line at looking at the past to do so.
The Vols reached the SEC Tournament championship game for the first time since 1995 a year ago but settled for a runner-up finish after losing to Arkansas.
That defeat will not be on No. 1-seed Tennessee’s mind as it returns to Hoover, Alabama, searching for its first tournament title in 27 years.
“You wouldn’t be a competitor if you didn’t have that in the back of your mind a little bit ... but I think this group has really almost kind of gone out of their way to carve out a niche of, ‘We’re the 2022 team,’” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “Last year’s team was fun, and we have guys from last year’s team, and people really liked last year’s team because it was successful, but last year is the phrase that I keep bringing up that is attached to that.
“This is the here and now group, and it’s amazing. Some of it has organically happened, but as I said, they kind of had little edge to them early in their time together where they were tired of hearing about last year.”
Tennessee will open against the winner of the first-round meeting between No. 8 Vanderbilt and No. 9 Ole Miss, which began well after its originally slated start time Tuesday because of weather.
Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell, who did not start in the Vols’ three-game sweep against Mississippi State to close out the regular season, will start Tennessee’s opening game.
“The lineups are going to be different (for both teams),” Vitello said. “We played (each of) them early in the year. The rotations have changed a little bit, and you also don’t know who is going to pitch who.
“That’s kind of how it goes this time of year. There will be some question marks in general going into it because it’s a tournament game, but also, they’re going to be different teams, and we have some things that have changed a little bit, too.”
If all keeps goes to plan and Tennessee keeps winning, sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander will start Thursday and freshmen right-handers Chase Burns and Drew Beam will start Friday and Saturday, respectively.
However, more inclement weather in the forecast along with any losses could change those plans. Vitello stated the goal is to get Tidwell, Dollander, Burns and Beam all on the mound before the Vols leave Hoover.
“For now, it’s kind of just go time and try to win Wednesday’s game as best as you can,” Vitello said. “You have to worry about tomorrow because for each team in the country, you don’t know if and when tomorrow will come.”
Tennessee has the luxury of knowing it will at least play two SEC Tournament games and then host a NCAA Regional next weekend inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols may be focused on coupling a tournament championship with their regular-season title, but Vitello added that providing Tennessee’s freshmen — notably Burns and Beam — with some postseason experience and continuing to prepare at a high level are just as important.
Conference championships will be celebrated and remembered, but Tennessee has one more trophy it wants to have in tow come season’s end.
“In my mind, it’s play good baseball,” Vitello said. “Those are three very boring words, but it’s kind of what has stuck in my mind in particular, and what I’ve gotten out of the few conversations we’ve had as a coaching staff with it.”
