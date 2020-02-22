Connor Pavolony's bases-clearing double and the power arm of Jackson Leath led the Tennessee baseball team to an 8-4 win over Houston (2-3) at the Round Rock Classic on Saturday afternoon.
After jumping out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Volunteers (6-0) had to rally late after giving up four unanswered runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh, Pavolony was called upon as a pinch hitter and delivered the biggest hit of the game — a three-run double off the wall in left center field to give the Vols a 6-4 lead they never relinquished.
Zach Daniels, Jordan Beck and Alerick Soularie all drove in runs for Tennessee in the top of the first to spot the Vols a three-run lead out the gate.
Tennessee returns to action against No. 25 Stanford today at noon to conclude play at the Round Rock Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.