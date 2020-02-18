Tennessee's baseball team scored in each of the first four innings on its way to an 8-2 home victory over Charlotte on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Jake Rucker had a home run among three hits and drove in two runs for the Vols (4-0). Zach Daniels had a home run and a double on his way to three RBIs.
Elijah Pleasants started and earned the win after pitching five innings with six hits and one earned run allowed.
The Vols used four pitchers for the last four innings, and they combined to face one batter over the minimum.
