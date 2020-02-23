Tennessee's baseball team extended its undefeated start with a 7-2 win over Stanford in the finale of the three-game Round Rock Classic in Texas.
The Vols (7-0) defeated No. 1 Texas Tech in Friday's opener at Dell Diamond, the home of the Double-A Round Rock Express. They followed that with a win over Houston on Saturday before scoring five unanswered runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to beat Stanford on Sunday.
The teams were tied 2-2 after five innings, and the Vols scored the winning run on a throwing error by the Stanford catcher trying to catch Jake Rucker stealing third base. Rucker ran home on the play.
The Vols also scored unearned runs in the seventh and eighth innings, which sandwiched a two-run single by Pete Derkay in the seventh.
Alcoa High School graduate Redmond Walsh earned his first save when he pitched three shutout innings to close the game.
Walsh struck out four, including all three he faced in the seventh inning, and allowed only one base runner.
Tennessee returns to Knoxville for a home game against Northern Kentucky on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. It is the beginning of a 10-game homestand leading up to the SEC opening series at South Carolina on March 13.
