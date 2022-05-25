HOOVER, Ala. — The No. 1-seeded Tennessee baseball team will have to wait until Thursday to begin its pursuit of a SEC tournament championship as inclement weather wreaks havoc on the schedule.
Tennessee and Vanderbilt are now scheduled to play 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second-round meeting between No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 7 Florida, which has already been postponed two other times, on Thursday at Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
The scheduling issues began with the start of first game of the game of the tournament between No. 6 Georgia and No. 11 Alabama being delayed by 35 minutes. The game endured an hour-long rain delay in the third inning.
First round meetings between Florida and No. 10 South Carolina and Vanderbilt and No. 9 Ole Miss did not start until 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m., respectively, forcing the final first round game between No. 5 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky to be postponed until Wednesday morning. Vanderbilt did not complete its victory over Ole Miss until close to 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Auburn and Kentucky, which the Wildcats won, 3-1, to become the first 12-seed to ever win a SEC Tournament game, had to wait until 1:45 p.m. to start their first-round game Wednesday, pushing back all three of the games behind it.
Tennessee announced at 4 p.m. that its game would be pushed to Thursday. It was originally slated to start at 10:30 a.m., but the second postponement of Texas A&M and Florida’s meeting moved it to the afternoon.
There could be more postponements, however, with AccuWeather forecasting a 100% probability of precipitation that could exceed 1.1 inches in Hoover on Thursday. More than half of that rain is supposed to happen in the morning when Tennessee is scheduled to play.
