KNOXVILLE — Randy Boyd, Donde Plowman and Phillip Fulmer made one thing perfectly clear — neither the University of Tennessee system president, the University of Tennessee-Knoxville chancellor nor the Tennessee athletic director wanted to be in front of reporters at the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center on Monday.
Yet they didn’t have much of a choice after the university announced that it had fired head football coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine other staff members after an independent investigation revealed that they had likely committed Level-I and -II NCAA recruiting violations.
Despite their obvious disgust about the current situation, Boyd, Plowman and Fulmer remained optimistic. During their 30-minutes presser, they provided an outline of their plan to stabilize the program.
“This is a great place to go to school and a great place to play football,” Fulmer said. “As dark as this day is, there is a light.”
Part of Tennessee’s plan involves hiring a new athletic director. Fulmer, who became Tennessee’s athletic director during the infamous 2017 coaching search, announced his plans to retire from his position, paving the way for a new athletic director to hire a football coach that will be asked to raise the program from the ashes.
Plowman said that Tennessee has enlisted the services of the Parker Executive search firm to help with the search for the new athletic director. She said Tennessee is looking for someone who has experience hiring football coaches — someone who can bring stability to the football program. She also said she wants a football coach who will remain at the university for at least 10 years.
“I realize many people will prefer we made those hires in the opposite order, but I hope everyone will accept the judgement that this is the way for us to have the long-term success that we all want — both now and for the long-term,” Plowman said. “We have a profound sense of responsibility to get this right for our student athletes and our staff, and I’m highly confident we will do so.”
While Tennessee searches for a new athletic director, Kevin Steele will serve as Tennessee’s interim coach. Steele has spent the past five seasons as Auburn’s defensive coordinator, and has only been on Tennessee’s staff for seven days.
He played linebacker at Tennessee and was a defensive backs coach for two seasons in 1987-88.
“Although he only recently joined the Volunteers, he has the right leadership experience,” Plowman said. “Coach Steele has deep Volunteer roots, having played here and coached here in the past. We will give him the support he needs to keep the program moving forward toward success.”
Tennessee’s administrators are also focusing on the immediate future. Since August, 20 players have already entered the transfer portal. Steele, Fulmer and Plowman visited with Tennessee’s remaining players during a team meeting on Monday afternoon, hoping to keep most of the current roster intact.
Plowman also concluded Monday’s presser by promising that she and the rest of the university’s administration will be there to help the players navigate this difficult situation. They will continue to do everything they can to help them accomplish their athletic and academic goals.
“We are training future leaders,” Plowman said. “Our students-athletes are going to be leaders of this state, this country and we take that seriously. Nothing about this decision changes any of our ability and continuous efforts in those areas. … When you meet our athletes, you just see the most amazing students. Many of them have come to school with hardships and disappointments. Some of them already know life has challenges and uncertainties. I am really counting on them to step forward and continue to lead as we see them do every single day on this campus.
“They remind us every day why we are doing this. They are inspiring.”
