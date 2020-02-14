Pitchers Chad Dallas and Sean Hunley combined on a two-hit shutout to lead Tennessee's baseball team to a 3-0 win over Western Illinois in the season opener Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Dallas pitched the first five innings and allowed one hit and two walks while striking out four to earn the win. Hunley allowed one hit and no walks with two strikeouts over the last four innings to earn the save.
The Vols got all of their runs on home runs. Connor Pavalony hit a two-run shot in the home half of the second inning. Jake Rucker hit a solo shot in the eighth.
The second game of the season-opening series will be played at 2 p.m. today.
