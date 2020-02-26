Turnovers plagued the Tennessee men’s basketball team in the first half against Arkansas, and the Vols were never able to recover en route to an 86-69 loss Wednesday night in Fayetteville.
The Vols recorded 10 first-half turnovers, off of which Arkansas capitalized with 18 points. Tennessee managed to rally from 16 points down to make it a one-possession game.
However, it was unable to keep up with Arkansas’ long-range shooting.
Arkansas (18-10, 6-9 SEC) was 9-for-23 from behind the arc to hand Tennessee (15-13, 7-8) its second straight road loss.
Mason Jones led Arkansas with a game-high 37 points while Jordan Bowden led Tennessee with 19.
Bowden carried the Vols in the first half with a trio of 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to compensate for their lack of ball security. The Razorbacks jumped out to a 36-20 lead before entering halftime ahead 40-27.
Tennessee quickly got back in the game in the opening four minutes of the second half with 11 unanswered points following an Arkansas layup. Another Bowden 3-pointer combined with a 3-point play by Yves Pons and a pair of layups and a free throw by John Fulkerson cut the Razorbacks’ lead to 42-38 with 16:28 left.
With 14:10 left, Bowden scored four straight points for Tennessee to cut the deficit to 45-43. It was at that point Arkansas snagged back momentum with a 9-2 run to pull ahead 56-45 with less than 12 minutes to play.
The Razorbacks kept Tennessee at bay and extended the lead. The Volunteers never closed to within nine points again.
Tennessee will return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday hosting Florida with three games remaining in Southeastern Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.